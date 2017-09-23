|
LAOS
Vientiane, the fastest growing ivory market
Increased sales aided by slow application of anti-trafficking laws and cheap prices. Beijing pledging to eliminate sales by the end of the year, demand moves across the border. Chinese visitors buy 80% of ivory for sale in Laos. Survival of the African elephant at risk.
