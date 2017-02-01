|
|
» 02/06/2017, 18.25
VIETNAM
Vietnamese activist accused of "abusing democratic freedoms"
Nguyen Van Hoa, who will be in detention during the investigation, is among a group of activists who exposed pollution damage caused by the Formosa Plastics Group to local communities. The disaster harmed the livelihoods of more than 200,000 people, including 41,000 fishermen.
See also
14/11/2016 13:41:00 VIETNAM
Defending Mẹ Nấm, a Catholic blogger jailed for defending the environment
The activist was arrested on 10 October for "propaganda against the state." She had written many articles against the Formosa Plastics Group and the pollution crisis in the central provinces. Catholics and others sign a letter stating that “Mẹ Nấm is innocent and hundreds of thousands of people are fighting with her."
01/07/2016 13:39:00 VIETNAM
Hanoi admits Formosa Plastic Group responsible for environmental disaster, will pay damages
After three months of investigation, the government blames steel maker for tonnes of dead fish and marine pollution. The company will pay US$ 500 million in compensation. For activists and dissidents, this is not enough given the damage to millions of people who need long-term help. The authorities too are responsible.
28/11/2016 16:46:00 VIETNAM
Pollution emergency destroys tourism in central Vietnam
In some areas affected by the Formosa Plastics Group scandal, revenues are down by 90 per cent with thousands of jobs lost. Fishermen, small businesses and local artisans are especially at risk. Locals want the authorities to help people. Instead, they only reassure locals that the water is clean.
17/10/2016 13:58:00 VIETNAM
Fr Đặng Hữu Nam, the "voice of justice" against the environmental disaster, receives threats, risks arrest
A Nghệ An provincial leader writes a letter calling for the clergyman’s removal. For some, this is a plot. The bishop refuses, insisting that “Fr Nam will serve” in his parish. For months he has helped people affected by pollution caused by the Formosa Plastics Group.
05/10/2016 13:22:00 VIETNAM
Hà Tĩnh: 18,000 people protest in front of the headquarters of the Formosa Plastics Group
About a thousand parishioners in Yên Đông began the action, joined by thousands of others, Catholics and non-Catholics. Police intervened but later pulled back because of the large number of demonstrators who want the company to shut down and pay for environmental damage. “We are doing this to protect people and the future of our children."
|
|
