» 04/25/2017, 17.52
VIETNAM
Vietnamese protesters demand apology over police mistreatment
Agents seized No-Formosa T-shirts. Police mistreatment sparks anger among locals. For parish priest Dan Huu Nam, "They have to apologise for their behavior and must return the shirts". One year after the disaster, compensation is slow.
