» 10/21/2017, 12.43
CHINA - VATICAN
Li Yuan
Wang Zuoan: Pope Francis is sincere, but he has to submit to two conditions
In an interview with Commercial Radio, the director of the State Administration of Religious Affairs reiterated the urgency of cutting relations with Taiwan and not interfere in China's domestic affairs, including religion. Fang Xinyao and Ma Yinglin, two bishops present at the party congress, heap praise on Xi Jinping's speech. Others warn against “fake pastors but real slaves”. An underground Catholic expresses his fears.
