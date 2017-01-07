13 January 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 01/13/2017, 14.13

    CHINA – RUSSIA – SOUTH KOREA

    Wary of South Korea-based THAAD, Beijing and Moscow discuss "countermeasures"



    The two countries held joint anti-missile drill in May last year, plan another one this year.

    Beijing (AsiaNews) - China and Russia have agreed to take further unspecified "countermeasures" in response to a US plan to deploy a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor in South Korea, Xinhua reported on Friday.

    The countermeasures "will be aimed at safeguarding interests of China and Russia and the strategic balance in the region", China’s state news agency said, citing a statement released after a China-Russia security meeting.

    China and Russia held a joint anti-missile drill last May after the United States and South Korea began discussions over installing the US$ 800 million THAAD system to counter North Korean threats.

    China and Russia said in October they would hold a second drill this year.

    THAAD has unsettled Moscow and Beijing, which worry that the system's powerful radar will compromise their security and do nothing to lower tensions on the Korean peninsula.

    "China and Russia urged the United States and South Korea to address their security concerns and stop the deployment of THAAD on the Korean Peninsula," Xinhua quoted the statement as saying.

    Beijing fears that THAAD and its radar have a range that extends into China.

    North Korea's drive to develop nuclear weapons capability has angered China, Pyongyang's sole major diplomatic and economic supporter.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    china
    south korea
    russia
    united states
    thaad
    xinhua
    missiles











    See also



    Editor's choices
    CHINA – VATICAN
    Old guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly

    Elizabeth Li

    Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"

    Bernardo Cervellera

    59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.