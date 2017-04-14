|
|
» 04/20/2017, 18.48
IRAN – UNITED STATES
Washington accuses Tehran of “ongoing” provocations, jeopardising nuclear deal
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson talks tough on Iran, accusing Tehran of exporting "terrorism and violence". The Islamic Republic is blamed for "destabilising" various Mideast nations and “intensifying multiple conflicts”. Trump orders review of the nuclear deal.
|
