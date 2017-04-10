|
|
» 04/12/2017, 18.05
SRI LANKA
Melani Manel Perera
Way of the Cross in northern Sri Lanka to mark the final massacre of Tamils
About a hundred Catholics from Colombo and Negombo went to Mullivaikal where up to 40,000 civilians died in 2009 caught in the crossfire between government forces and Tamil Tigers.
See also
07/01/2010 NEPAL
Indian interference in Nepali affairs leading to unrest among Maoists
Protests are launched today in the capital and seven other cities. Maoist leader and former Prime Minister Prachanda accuses India of "guiding" Nepal's current government, urges Nepalis to fight for the nation's independence and sovereignty.
03/07/2013 VATICAN -VIETNAM
Card. Van Thuân: from persecution to beatification, diocesan phase of process closes
Jailed for 13 years without trial, "as he was being forcibly "re-educated ", he used another method to educate his enemies. His guards became his pupils. Sincerity of his relationships changed relations within the prison." His jailers, secretly, gave him pieces of wood with which he made a cross and a piece of wire, which became a chain. He wore it around his neck for the rest of life, even as a cardinal.
18/11/2005 INDONESIA
Indonesia begins construction of tsunami early warning system
The island of Sumatra is now monitored by ocean sensor devices capable of picking up early signs of a pending tsunami.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA - VATICANMsgr. Peter Shao Zhumin, bishop of Wenzhou (underground) seized by police
Bernardo Cervellera
Public security will not reveal where he was taken, but allow the faithful to deliver some clothes for their pastor. The bishop will celebrate Easter with his faithful. Pressures on the prelate to adhere to the Patriotic Association. A similar fate to that of Msgr. Guo Xijin. It is also pressure on the Holy See.
CHINA – VATICANUnderground Mindong Bishop Guo Xijin missing for four days
Wang Zhicheng
After being detained at the Religious Affairs Office in Fuan, he was taken to an undisclosed location "to study and learn." Catholics believe that he will be pressured into joining the Patriotic Association. His refusal will likely mean that he won’t be allowed back to his diocese.
TOP10
10/04/2017 VATICAN-ISLAM-EGYPT
10/04/2017 ISLAM " EGYPT
Young Muslim on the blood of Palm Sunday
Kamel Abderrahmani
13/04/2017 UN-RUSSIA-USA
11/04/2017 RUSSIA
10/04/2017 EGYPT - ISLAM
10/04/2017 EGYPT - ISLAM
Attacks on Egypt’s churches, what really happened
Loula Lahham
10/04/2017 CHINA " VATICAN
10/04/2017 INDIA
11/04/2017 INDIA
Masses interrupted, pastors arrested, allegations of forced conversions: Easter plight of India’s Christians
Santosh Digal e Nirmala Carvalho
12/04/2017 ISRAEL " PALESTINE
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®