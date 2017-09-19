|
|
» 09/26/2017, 09.47
ISRAEL - PALESTINE
West Bank: Palestinian kills three Israeli settlers, one seriously wounded
The attack occurred near the back entrance of the Har Adar colony. The identity of the attacker and the three victims still unknown. The man was "neutralized" by the security forces. The survivor was transported to a hospital in Jerusalem.
|
|
