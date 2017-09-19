26 September 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 09/26/2017, 09.47

    ISRAEL - PALESTINE

    West Bank: Palestinian kills three Israeli settlers, one seriously wounded



    The attack occurred near the back entrance of the Har Adar colony. The identity of the attacker and the three victims still unknown. The man was "neutralized" by the security forces. The survivor was transported to a hospital in Jerusalem.

    Jerusalem (AsiaNews) - This morning, an armed man of Palestinian origin shot three Israeli citizens in a group of people at the entrance to a Jewish colony in the Occupied Territories of the West Bank. It is reported by sources from the Israeli police, who add that the assailant was also hit during a clash with the agents and died shortly afterwards. His identity has not yet been revealed.

    In a statement, the Israeli police report that "a terrorist" has "reached the back door" of Har Adar's colony, along with a group of Palestinian workers who were entering the settlement and opened fire "on armed guards ". In addition to the victims, the toll -  still provisional - speaks of at least one other seriously injured person. The victims all have gunshot wounds.

    "The assailant -  concludes - has been neutralized by security forces."

    The only person  who survived the attack was urgently transferred to Hadassah Hospital in Jerusalem; the little information that has so far filtered through says the victim is in critical condition.

    Sources from the Jerusalem Post report that the authorities did not want to reveal the identity of Israeli victims.

    Starting in October 2015, a series of provocations by ultra-Orthodox Jews who went to pray on the Temple Mount after Yom Kippur and Sukkot sparked violence in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

    A year into the knife intifada has resulted in the death of 238 Palestinians, 36 Israelis, two Americans, a Jordanian, a Sudanese, and an Eritrean.

    Israel accuses Palestinian leadership of fomenting these attacks. Conversely, the Palestinians point their finger at the leaders of the Jewish state, whose settlement policy has fueled decades of frustration and feelings of rivalry among the population. (DS)
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    Israel
    Palestine
    Attacks
    Violence
    Jews
    Muslims
    Fundamentalism
    Settlers
    Territories











    See also

    09/12/2004 PALESTINE
    Majority of Palestinians opposes anti-Israeli violence


    19/09/2016 09:14:00 ISRAEL - PALESTINE
    Jerusalem: Palestinian wounds two policemen, Israeli police shoot him

    One of the two officers was seriously injured. Author of the assault a Palestinian of about 20, hospitalized in critical condition. After three weeks of relative calm, there have been six attacks in four days. September 21 face-to-face meeting between Netanyahu and Obama on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.



    08/09/2016 09:49:00 ISRAEL - PALESTINE
    Jerusalem, Palestinian killed by Israeli police was not an assailant

    The 27 year-old Mustafa Nimr was shot dead. Solidiers feared an attack on board a vehicle. Police investigating the driver. Witnesses said the car did not constitute a threat to the security and proceeded within the speed limits.

     



    01/07/2016 09:03:00 ISRAEL - PALESTINE - UN
    Quartet report says Israel must urgently halt settlement expansion in the West Bank

    Ongoing construction one of three "negative trends" that must be quickly reversed, Un diplomat says. Violence, incitement and the Palestinian Authority's lack of control over the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip also "severely undermine hopes for peace.” Quartet findings the basis for reviving the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. Israeli girl stabbed to death by Palestinian inside bedroom.



    21/06/2016 09:17:00 ISRAEL - PALESTINE
    Intifada of the knives, the Israeli army demolishes home of Palestinian assailant

    Bachar Madhala, from Haja village in the West Bank, killed an American tourist and wounded two Israeli citizens in March last. Today the military razed his home, continuing the demolition policy desired by Netanyahu. Overnight, soldiers shot dead a Palestinian and wounded three other young 20 year olds. They were throwing objects at passing cars.

     
    Editor's choices
    ISRAEL – PALESTINE
    New Vicar of Jerusalem to focus on young people and education, future of peace and hope



    Mgr Giacinto-Boulos Marcuzzo stressed the importance of education to ensure the future of new generations. The Church is a sign of "unity" in a context "marked by divisions" and a bridge in interfaith dialogue. The situation has gone from euphoria for peace to resignation over permanent conflict. He appeals to Western Christians to come as pilgrims to the Holy Land.


    NEPAL
    As Dashain starts, mass slaughter of animals sparks protest by Buddhists and animal rights activists

    Christopher Sharma

    The 15-day event is the most important religious celebration in Nepal. Animal rights activists have gone to Hindu temples to raise awareness among believers. The stench of rotting dead animals fills the areas near the places of worship. Police have been deployed to prevent confrontation.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.