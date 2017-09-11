09 November 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 11/09/2017, 09.36

    INDIA

    West Bengal, rapist of an elderly nun gets life in prison



    Nazrul Islam is from Bangladesh.  Five other criminals sentenced to 10 years for theft. The superior of the convent of the Religious of Jesus and Mary of Ranaghat forgives the aggressors.

    Calcutta (AsiaNews / Agencies) – Calcutta court has condemned Nazrul Islam, of Bangladeshi nationality, to life in prison for the rape of an elderly nun at the convent of the Religious of Jesus and Mary of Ranaghat in West Bengal two years ago. Judge Kumkum Sinha sentenced the other five criminals who on 13 March 2015 devastated and pillaged the chapel of the convent to 10 years in prison for theft.

    The sentence was announced yesterday, one day after the court verdict that recognized the six accused as the perpetrators of aggression and robbery. Bishop Thomas D'Souza, Archbishop of Calcutta, said that what had happened to the religious "shook the people's consciousness and the Church took a long time to recover from the terrifying incident."

    In March 2015, the armed group broke into the monastery looking for money. The superior tried to stop them but was raped. The attack was so brutal that the nun underwent several surgeries. She then left West Bengal and moved to New Delhi for security. Despite the trauma suffered, the superior had the courage to appear before the court and personally identify her attackers.

    The Archdiocese of Calcutta welcomed the verdict. Vicar General, Fr. Dominic Gomes, reported that the victim, "in offering forgiveness, the nun did what she had learnt in her monastic life. But the law cannot be blind to crime. For society’s sake, the guilty must face punishment."
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    India
    West Bengal
    Ranaghat
    rape
    nun
    superstar
    convent
    religious of Jesus and Mary
    condemnation
    prisoner
    rapist
    Nazrul Islam











    See also

    08/11/2017 12:06:00 INDIA
    Calcutta tribunal condemns a Bangladeshi for the rape of an elderly nun

    The Superior of the Religious Sisters of Jesus and Mary of Ranaghat was raped in March 2015. The Sister had tried to prevent a theft. Thieves desecrated the chapel of the convent. Four Bangladeshi and one Indian condemned for theft and criminal conspiracy. 



    19/03/2015 INDIA
    Card Gracias calls on Joseph of Nazareth for help against violence on women
    The archbishop of Mumbai co-celebrated Mass on the feast day dedicated to the saint. In his homily, he mentioned "the atrocities that happen in so many parts of our country and for the Middle East," as well as "the nun who was violated" in West Bengal. Today, the prelate also led a Mass of reparation for the attack on the convent of Jesus and Mary.

    02/04/2015 INDIA
    West Bengal, four men arrested for the rape of religious superior of Jesus and Mary
    Originally from Bangladesh they confirmed their involvement in the case. A week ago, police arrested two other men, considered gang leaders. They will also face charges of theft and money laundering.

    07/06/2017 09:52:00 INDIA
    Archbishop of Calcutta: saddened by vandalism of St. Luke's Church

    Vandals struck at dawn on 6 June. The Christian place of worship is just a few hundred yards from the convent, where a religious sister,  72 years of age, was raped in 2015. The robbers broke the hosts, stole old vestments, and about 3,000 rupees



    18/08/2017 16:23:00 INDIA
    Kolkata, Muslim students promote respect for human dignity

    The Students Islamic Organisation of India is behind the initiative. Over two weeks, young people will promote respect for life throughout the country. This comes after a series of violent actions against Dalit and Muslims. Symposia, seminars and public lectures are on the agenda. The campaign is meant to glorify “the very tenets of humankind”.
    Editor's choices
    VATICAN - ITALY
    Pope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'



    Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."


    SYRIA-VATICAN
    Nuncio to Damascus: 'Open hospitals', Catholics on frontline of healthcare emergency



    Catholic and Caritas hospitals open for injured and ill, Christians and Muslims. Appeal for support for those who can not pay for medical care. Solidarity of Pope Francis. Difficulties for the civilian population, with rising prices and widespread disillusionment. Turbulent climate, with rocket launches and mortar fire still widespread.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.