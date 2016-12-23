|
SRI LANKA
Melani Manel Perera
Wewala parish gifts Christmas food baskets to 139 poor families
The baskets were handed out on 24 December. The parish, which is part of the Archdiocese of Colombo, is home to 2,500 families. Parishioners chose the beneficiaries, people who find it hard to hide their poverty.
|
