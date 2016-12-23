29 December 2016
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 12/29/2016, 15.28

    SRI LANKA

    Wewala parish gifts Christmas food baskets to 139 poor families

    Melani Manel Perera

    The baskets were handed out on 24 December. The parish, which is part of the Archdiocese of Colombo, is home to 2,500 families. Parishioners chose the beneficiaries, people who find it hard to hide their poverty.

    Colombo (AsiaNews) – Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Wewala, in Sri Lanka’s Western Province, donated Christmas baskets to the parish’s poor and needy families in order to share the joy of Jesus’s birth because "only when we share can we be happy and fully Catholic."

    "How could we celebrate Christmas, knowing that in our community there are many needy? We could not close our eyes to their call for help,” Fr Sumith Kumara told AsiaNews.

    The baskets contained different kinds of food: rice, coconut, dhal (red lentils), powdered milk, tea, coffee, spices, soups, salmon, onions and toothpaste worth 2,000 rupees (about US$ 14). In addition, the parish donated 500 rupees (US$ 3.50) to each family to buy fresh meat.

    The Wewala Parish, which belongs to Archdiocese of Colombo, includes 2,500 families, 139 of whom live in extreme poverty.

    Many of them "are struggling to put together two meals a day,” Fr Kumara said. “Some are totally dependent on rations the church hands out once in a while."

    The beneficiaries were chosen by parishioners, like the Nihal, Concy, Nirmalee and Costa, who noted no outsider knows "their real economic difficulties. We know about it only because we are always and constantly close" to them.

    The packages were handed out on 24 December, after the morning prayer.

    "For us, it is an immense gift,” said a Catholic mother who received a basket. “We are really grateful to Fr. Kumara and to those who made us happy."
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    sri lanka
    wewala
    christmas
    baskets
    poor families











    See also

    01/04/2009 VATICAN - G20
    Pope to G20: Do not forget Africa, ethics, aid and development
    Benedict XVI writes to British Prime Minster Gordon Brown, host nation of the G20. Fresh from his journey to Africa, he asks that it is not forgotten by leaders attending the summit and that the crisis does not harm the families and workers in poorer nations, describing them as innocents who risk paying the price for a crisis they did not cause. He demands a return to ethical principals in global finances, without which the economy will always risk failure.

    16/09/2016 20:54:00 VATICAN
    Pope tells bishops to strive to make Mercy "pastoral"

    Francis met participants at the annual training course organised jointly by the Congregation for Bishops and the Congregation for Eastern Churches. Mercy is a "summary of what God offers to the world."



    09/07/2016 09:42:00 NEPAL
    Torrential rains and landslides, hundreds of families flee border with China

    Incessant rains flood rivers and lakes, dragging stones from the mountains to the valley. Some villages have been swept away. Unknown number of dead or missing. Nepalese authorities: "Rescue operations are very difficult, the situation is not under control." Some residents accuse Beijing: "They knew the risks but did not warn anyone."

     



    04/07/2016 10:39:00 BANGLADESH
    Dhaka massacre: terrorists were all descendants of well-to-do families

    Officials have named five out of seven men who carried the terroristic attack at the Holey Artisan Bakery cafè. They belong to well-to-do local families and studied in expensive private schools; the father of one is a member of the ruling party. The Islamic State claimed the assault, but Home minister refereed to local Islamic groups.



    26/02/2016 14:11:00 TAIWAN
    Yuanlin, a community where faith is alive and generous

    The city is home to one of Taiwan’s oldest Catholic settlements. Here belonging to the Church is a source of pride and joy, and meetings are lively and well attended. Everyone loves Pope Francis and shows respect for the elderly in person.
    Editor's choices
    CHINA – VATICAN
    Old guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly

    Elizabeth Li

    Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"

    Bernardo Cervellera

    59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.