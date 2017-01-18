|
|
» 01/24/2017, 15.55
UNITED STATES – CHINA
White House to stop Beijing's "imperialist" policy in the South China Sea
Chinese media warn US claims would lead to war. Experts fear a "dangerous escalation". No comment from the Chinese Embassy in the United States.
|
