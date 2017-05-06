» 05/13/2017, 10.22



CHINA

With 'One belt, One road', the New Silk Road, China shows its strength. But is it really capable?

Willy Wo-Lap Lam

Xi Jinping makes "a show of strength" at an economic and military level, but many doubt that China can sustain such a financial burden. For many countries, major projects in Central Asia, South Asia, and the South and East China Sea hide very dangerous ghostly dreams. Europe is distrustful. Only Italy is participating in the "One belt, One road" meeting in Beijing this weekend. The analysis of scholar Willy Lam. Courtesy of The Jamestown Foundation.

