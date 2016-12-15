|
Geographic areas
SYRIA
With songs and dances Aleppo’s population celebrates the end of the fighting
In recent days 6 thousand fighters fled with their families. Two million civilians remain in the city and celebrate the victory of the government army. Singing and dancing in a square of the Armenian quarter. The police intercept and defuse an explosive device. Jihadists and extremists seek revenge. But people do not seem frightened and want to start living again.
