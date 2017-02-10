|
|
» 10/02/2017, 14.03
MALAYSIA – NORTH KOREA
Women accused of Kim Jong-nam’s murder plead not guilty
Doan Thi Huong and Siti Aisyah claim they were part of a TV prank. They accuse North Korean agents repatriated following an agreement between Kuala Lumpur and Pyongyang. Tensions between North Korea and the United States remain high. US president discourages Secretary of State from holding talks. North Korea is preparing a new test and celebrations for the autumn festival.
|
|
Books
