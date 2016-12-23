Beijing (AsiaNews) – The world’s highest bridge’ opened today in China. The Beipangjiang bridge stretches 1.34 km and stands 565 metres above the valley below.

The huge architectural structure is perched on top of a deep gorge that separates the mountainous provinces of Yunnan and Guizhou.

The four-lane bridge cost just about US$ 144 million to build and took four years to complete.

It is expected to cut travelling times from Xuanwei in Yunnan to Liupanshui in Guizhou from five hours to one hour.

The bridge was designed to resist strong winds and has overcome a number of technical tests.