» 12/30/2016, 12.50
CHINA
World’s highest bridge’ opens today in China
It cost about US$ 144 million and stands almost 600 metres high.
02/07/2008 SRI LANKA
Knocked out by a tsunami, a bridge is rebuilt, raising hopes in tourism
During inaugural ceremony for the bridge in Arugam Bay, President Rajapaksa stresses the importance of security for development. Population backs plan for economic growth.
03/08/2016 10:31:00 INDIA
Maharashtra, a bridge on Mumbai-Goa highway collapses: dozens missing
The collapse took place at around one o'clock in the morning, due to heavy rains that have eroded the colonial era bridge. The only certainty is the disappearance of two bus carrying 22 people. It is feared that many more vehicles may have been swallowed by the waters of the River Savitri.
24/11/2007 AFGHANISTAN
Suicide bomber in Kabul: 9 dead 6 of them children
The bomber detonated himself near a bridge under construction in Pagman valley. 4 Italian soldiers are among the injured, who blocked him before he could reach the crowd. One of the injured soldiers is in a grave condition.
25/08/2016 11:54:00 MONGOLIA
Enkh-Baatar "will be a bridge between the Church and the Mongolian people"
This August 28 the first priest native to Mongolia will be ordained. The Apostolic Prefect, the Nuncio and the Bishop of Daejeon where the young man attended the seminary will preside. Missionary to Arvaikheer: "His testimony will help young Mongolians who are experiencing a process of vocational discernment." Joy and satisfaction of the local community: "If he has done it, we can do it too."
25/08/2012 CHINA
Ramp on 15-km bridge built nine months ago collapses in Harbin
Four lorries plummeted to the ground. For some experts, the bridge was built too quickly in only 18 months. Overloaded lorries are under investigation. This is the fifth big bridge to collapse in China this year. China Railway 13th Bureau Group chose the bridge as a candidate for this year's Luban Prize.
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
28/12/2016 CHINA - VATICAN
Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
Books
