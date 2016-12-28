|
|
» 01/02/2017, 18.21
SRI LANKA
Melani Manel Perera
World’s tallest Christmas tree in Colombo together with Buddhists and Muslims (Video)
Some 800,000 LED bulbs sparkled on the 100-metre tree. The man who masterminded the project hopes to break the Guinness World Record. Buddhist organisers and Muslim sponsors hope the tree can create religious and ethnic harmony.
