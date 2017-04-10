|
|
» 10/04/2017, 17.05
EAST ASIA
World Bank forecasts growth in Asia against a backdrop of protectionism and geopolitical tensions
China will top performance this and next year, but international crises could harm trade. Projections for Myanmar and the Philippines are revised downward. Things are looking better for Malaysia and Thailand.
See also
01/06/2009 DUBAI
Signs of a new financial storm for September coming from Dubai and Saudi Arabia
Dubai calls on the Rothschild bank for help, perhaps out of desperation. In Saudi Arabia a Saad Group company defaults. US, European and Asian banks are struggling. The end of Ramadan in September might mark the start of an economic depression worse than that of the 1930s.
25/06/2009 SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka government to spend more than a billion rupees on education for war-affected students
Funds come from the Asian Development Bank and World Bank. Jaffna University and future university in Vavuniya (to open in 2011) are the beneficiaries.
18/05/2007 WORLD BANK
Wolfowitz resigns amid cheers and regrets
“Wolfie” will no longer head the international organisation at the end of June. This marks a victory for neo-Malthusian groups and the EU which was preparing an emergency resolution against him. Some regrets are expressed in Japan and elsewhere in Asia.
23/06/2008 ASIA
Economy to get double whammy
Economic forecast for the next three months indicates storm ahead as stock and credit markets collapse. The cost money is set to go up as the fight against inflation gets rougher. The dollar’s plunge could be followed by that of the euro, because of politics.
05/02/2008 CHINA – WORLD BANK
Chinese to be World Bank’s new chief economist
Justin Lin Yifu, a Taiwan native who defected to the mainland, is one of China’s leading economists and a specialist in the field of rural development. His appointment signals the institution’s intention to bring China closer into the fold to promote ‘responsible development’ on poor countries.
|
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
TOP10
28/09/2017 VATICAN " CHINA
03/10/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
29/09/2017 VATICAN
29/09/2017 SRI LANKA
Buddhist Minister: Buddhist attack on Rohingya shameful
Melani Manel Perera
29/09/2017 YEMEN - UAE - INDIA
28/09/2017 VATICAN
30/09/2017 TAIWAN
29/09/2017 VATICAN
01/10/2017 VATICAN - ITALY
02/10/2017 IRAQ
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®