|
|
» 12/27/2016, 10.16
CHINA
Wukan: 9 inhabitants sentenced for "illegal protests"
In 2011 the village had inspired many popular revolts against corrupt Party secretaries who sold their land pocketing the profits. The sentences are an attempt to stifle this "example" of democracy.
See also
13/09/2016 11:43:00 CHINA
Police raid "democratic" village of Wukan: arrests and injuries
Tensions continue in the area, after village leader Lin Zuluan sentenced to three years in prison. The police used tear gas and rubber bullets to "hold off the protesters" while they search the houses. A resident: "But the government serves the people or itself?".
25/05/2006 CHINA
Dongzhou villagers sent to prison
The trial lasted all of two days. The sentences handed down to the villagers range from three to seven years in prison, although the government had penalized the police involved. Just as they had ignored the people's protest and subsequent clash, no state media agencies covered this event either.
22/07/2016 09:05:00 CHINA
Former village chief of Wukan arrested for corruption. But people support him
Lin Zuluan has "confessed" his misdeeds on television, but people continue to demonstrate for his release, waving red flags.
06/03/2009 CHINA
The "usual" Chinese policy: dissidents arrested ahead of National People's Congress
They are authors of petitions, pro-democracy activists, defenders of human rights: they will be released after the conclusion of the NPC. Yuan Xianchen has been sentenced to 4 years in prison for defending the rights of miners, and calling for more democracy.
13/03/2009 CHINA
Human rights award for Liu Xiaobo and for Charter 08
The prize for Liu, under house arrest since December, is intended to recognize his struggle for human rights and freedom of speech. Meanwhile, the family of the activist lawyer Gao Zhisheng has fled to the United States, and is denouncing constant intimidation and torture.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANChinese Catholics "happy" with the Vatican statement on China: "It is not too late" for clarity
For some, the Declaration is a "watershed" that marks the end of the Vatican’s silence on Chinese matters and religious freedom. Among the "positive signals" expected from the Chinese government, there is first of all "freedom of conscience" and respect for the free choice of bishops, priests and nuns. Some call for a "boycott" of the Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives.
VATICAN - CHINAThe Holy See on the Assembly of Catholic Representatives and Chengdu and Xichang episcopal ordinations
Bernardo Cervellera
A statement by the Vatican Press Office Director speaks of sharing the "pain" of Chinese Catholics over the participation of an illegitimate bishop in the Chengdu and Xichang episcopal ordinations. Bishops not obliged to not attending the Assembly, which is "incompatible with Catholic doctrine." The Vatican expects "positive signals" from the government.
TOP10
20/12/2016 VATICAN - CHINA
22/12/2016 VATICAN " CHINA
23/12/2016 CHINA " VATICAN
20/12/2016 YEMEN " SAUDI ARABIA " UNITED KINGDOM
21/12/2016 VATICAN
22/12/2016 MYANMAR
26/12/2016 VATICAN
20/12/2016 VATICAN " GERMANY " RUSSIA
20/12/2016 INDONESIA
Indonesia’s police chief says fatwa against Santa Claus is illegal
Mathias Hariyadi
21/12/2016 PAKISTAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®