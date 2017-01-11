|
|
» 01/17/2017, 17.14
SWITZERLAND – CHINA
Xi Jinping’ s first time in Davos
In the opening address of the World Economic Forum, China’s president defended globalisation and the free market despite China’s own "protectionism" and yuan "manipulation". Police detain at least 32 people demonstrating for a Free Tibet.
See also
17/01/2007 WORLD SOCIAL FORUM
World Social Forum set to begin in Africa
Starting Saturday tens of thousands of people will meet in Nairobi to discuss solutions to some of the major problems associated with globalisation and development like exploitation, marginalisation and poverty. Caritas internationalis and the Jesuit Refugees Service will be among them.
23/01/2014 IRAN
World Economic Forum: Rouhani opens Iran to world economy
The Iranian president stresses the great potential of Iran's economy whose economic and human development can only be achieved by working with others. Nuclear deal is the first step for long-term relationship with international community.
03/10/2015 ASIA
Singapore, Japan and Hong Kong in the top ten of the world economy
World Economic Forum on competitiveness ranking published. Top three unchanged since last year: Switzerland, Singapore and the United States. Japan sixth, followed by Hong Kong. The world economy is slowing down compared to the previous decade, only exception- addition to China - India, which gains 16 positions.
29/01/2010 CHINA
Beijing to increase domestic demand, reduce overreliance on exports
Chinese Vince Premier Li explains in Davos China’s new development goals. However, China is still protectionist vis-à-vis foreign goods. Chinese banks lend a trillion yuan in 20 days. An asset bubble is a real possibility.
10/09/2015 CHINA
Li Keqiang tries to reassure markets, stresses a bright economic future
China’s premier told the World Economic Forum in Dalian that his government will not carry out any further quantitative easing and that China’s economy will meet its growth target. Whilst pledging more reforms, he did not mention the plunge in share values.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
TOP10
13/01/2017 INDONESIA
11/01/2017 INDONESIA
12/01/2017 INDONESIA
11/01/2017 MALAYSIA - MYANMAR
12/01/2017 PAKISTAN
14/01/2017 SRI LANKA
11/01/2017 KAZAKHSTAN " SYRIA
13/01/2017 BANGLADESH
16/01/2017 EGYPT
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®