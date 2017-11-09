|
|
» 11/15/2017, 16.13
CHINA
Wang Zhicheng
Xi Jinping’s new era begins with scholars reduced to silence
Guizhou University cancelled the classes of Prof Yang Shaozheng, who was told to “keep my mouth shut and not make any kind of political statements." Fearing Chinese retaliation, publisher withdraws a book by Australian scholar Clive Hamilton. To avoid ending up like the USRR, Xi will brook no criticism. Conferences across the country outline Party congress goals.
