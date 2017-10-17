24 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/24/2017, 08.59

    CHINA

    Xi Jinping like Mao Zedong: his 'thought' and his name in the Party’s constitution

    Wang Zhicheng

    Only Mao and Deng Xiaoping have their names included in the PCC charter. According to observers, "Xi's thought" is a mixture of Maoist type slogans, wrapped in a nationalistic pride in which the Party's totalitarian power emerges, with Xi at its "core". Preparations for new Central Committee and the Politburo. Xi will not have absolute power, but shared with other factions, especially those of Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao. Wang Qishan retires.

    Beijing (AsiaNews) - The Chinese Communist Party's Congress underway in the capital has unanimously voted "Xi Jinping's Thought" into the party's constitution, putting the current secretary-general at the same level as Mao Zedong and by Deng Xiaoping, the only leaders named so far in the document. In the evening session, more than 2,000 MPs decided that " Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era " would become a guide for CCP action.

    The phrase, mentioned first in the three hour marathon speech held by Xi himself on October 18, was repeatedly echoed. The Secretary-General of the CCP, who is also president of the republic, director of the Central Military Commission and head of the Office for Economic Reforms, outlined the "Chinese dream": a future China of  widespread prosperity and great international power , provided that the Party guides and controls every aspect of the nation's life, from economy to religion.

    Some observers wonder what kind of "thought" Xi Jinping’s is. They consider it a mixture of Maoist-type slogans, wrapped in a nationalist pride in which the party's totalitarian power emerges, of which Xi is the "core".

    In today's session, the last of the Congress, 2336 delegates must vote for the new Central Committee and their alternate members. The new Standing Committee and the Politburo will emerge from among them. According to rumors, the Politburo will not only have Xi’s close collaborators or protected, but also members of the "Shanghai Clique", linked to Jiang Zemin, and the Youth Communist League, linked to former President Hu Jintao.

    Almost as a proof of this power sharing among the various factions of the CCP, during his speech Xi was flanked by Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao (Figure 3). In the anti-corruption campaign conducted by Xi since 2012, many defendants of Jiang and Hu have been jailed and condemned in an all-out battle fight between the various groups. Now it would seem that an alliance and the unity has been rebuilt.

    It should be noted that the name of Wang Qishan, the great ally of Xi Jinping and so far head of the Central Commission for Disciplinary Inspections and Anti-Corruption, does not appear to be on the list for the Central Committee. The retirement of Wang, 69, confirms the idea that Xi has come to an agreement with the other currents within the Party. Some observers had thought that Xi Jinping was heading for absolute power.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    china
    economy
    chinese communist party
    congress 2017
    xi jinping
    xin jinping-thought
    constitution
    religious control











    See also

    17/10/2017 13:56:00 CHINA
    On eve of Congress, the Party controls everything: dissidents, climate, economics

    At least 14 activists, bloggers, democracy artists arrested or "traveling". Security stepped up at Beijing Metro Stations. Steel mills, chemical factories and construction industry closed down to reduce pollution. Economic data manipulated by the government in the name of stability.



    10/10/2017 09:28:00 CHINA
    More heads roll over corruption ahead of Party Congress

    He Ting, Chief of Chongqing Police is expelled; deputy-mayor Mu Huaping and Xia Chongyuan, former director of the Ministry of Public Security's Political Department under investigation. Accused of corruption, but also of "superstitious activities," an increasingly widespread charge in the convictions against party members, who are held to uphold a strict atheism. Xi Jinping's anti-corruption campaign has eliminated 250 senior members and punished at least 1.4 million party officials.



    20/10/2017 16:09:00 CHINA
    Applause for Xi Jinping, the 'savior of China' and (perhaps) the world

    A Tencent game for those who applaud most at video of Xi's speech at the Party Congress. The public praise of cadres. Greetings from countries around the world interested in the "Belt and Road Initiative".



    11/10/2017 15:20:00 CHINA
    The Party's Central Committee gives last touches to preparation for congressional meetings and praise for Xi Jinping

    There is a report of the work done in five years, the amendment to the Constitution to include Xi Jinping's thought; a report on disciplinary inspections. China's economic successes over the past five years also published.



    02/08/2016 17:58:00 CHINA
    Lobby of intellectuals calls for more freedom. Tripping up Xi Jinping's rivals

    As the next Party Congress approaches, conflicts between the Xi line and that of the liberals, the Youth League, the Shanghai Gang, are apparent in mainstream media. Meanwhile Xi maintains his grip on absolute power, just like Mao. An expert analysis by Willy Lam, on Chinese politics and society courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.
    Editor's choices
    VATICAN
    Papal letter for the 100th anniversary of Maximum Illud on the activity of missionaries in the world



    Pope Francis plans an Extraordinary Missionary Month for October 2019 to awaken the commitment of the missio ad gentes and transform ordinary pastoral outreach along missionary lines. The goal is to move away from tiredness, formalism and self-preservation. From Benedict XV's missio ad gentes to Vatican II, from Pope John Paul II to Evangelical Gaudium, this is the Church’s “essential task”,


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Wang Zuoan: Pope Francis is sincere, but he has to submit to two conditions

    Li Yuan

    In an interview with Commercial Radio, the director of the State Administration of Religious Affairs reiterated the urgency of cutting relations with Taiwan and not interfere in China's domestic affairs, including religion. Fang Xinyao and Ma Yinglin, two bishops present at the party congress, heap praise on Xi Jinping's speech. Others warn against “fake pastors but real slaves”. An underground Catholic expresses his fears.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.