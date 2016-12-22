|
|
» 12/29/2016, 10.07
CHINA
Xinjiang, five deaths in car bomb "terrorist attack"
The explosion took place in Karakax county, in the south of the region. The fight against terrorism and religious repression.
See also
29/12/2016 10:07:00 CHINA
Xinjiang, five deaths in car bomb "terrorist attack"
The explosion took place in Karakax county, in the south of the region. The fight against terrorism and religious repression.
09/12/2014 CHINA
China, flurry of convictions - death and jail - for "separatism" in Xinjiang
Eight people were sentenced to death for their roles in two knife and bomb attacks earlier this year in the violence-plagued western region. In addition, seven students of prominent Uygur scholar Ilham Tohti, who received a life sentence for separatism, were jailed for three to eight years.
03/07/2014 CHINA
Ramadan in China: students, teachers and government officials banned from fasting
This is confirmed by local sources in the province of Xinjiang and the Uyghur World Congress: police officers go to homes of local Muslims to monitor compliance with the ban. The head of the (state controlled) Council for Islamic-Chinese relations denies central government involvement: "I know nothing of this ban, but even if it were in force, it is a local authority initiative". The province is at the center of a violent ethnic conflict.
30/04/2014 CHINA
Xi Jinping visits Xinjiang, the "front line against Islamic terrorism"
The Chinese president's first tour to the northern province, homeland of the Uyghur (Turkic and Muslim) peoples targeted by authorities for separatist and alleged terrorist activities. Soldiers in training asked to "sweat today not to bleed tomorrow on the field" while he stresses to teachers the importance of speaking the local language well "to improve teaching Mandarin to young people".
08/01/2007 CHINA – ISLAM
Chinese police kill 18 “terrorists” in Xinjiang
The raid, occurred Friday, was publicized today by the police. According to China, Muslim separatists are linked with al- Qaeda. But many critics accuse China of using the excuse of terrorism to suppress religion and Uighur identity.
|
Editor's choices
CHINA – VATICANOld guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly
Elizabeth Li
Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.
CHINA - VATICANAssembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"
Bernardo Cervellera
59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.
TOP10
22/12/2016 VATICAN " CHINA
23/12/2016 CHINA " VATICAN
26/12/2016 VATICAN
22/12/2016 MYANMAR
26/12/2016 RUSSIA " ITALY
Father Roman Scalfi, the starets of the West, has died
Stefano Caprio
25/12/2016 VATICAN
23/12/2016 SYRIA
22/12/2016 MONGOLIA " CHINA
23/12/2016 PAKISTAN
22/12/2016 VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®