29 December 2016
    CHINA

    Xinjiang, five deaths in car bomb "terrorist attack"



    The explosion took place in Karakax county, in the south of the region. The fight against terrorism and religious repression.

    Beijing (AsiaNews / Agencies) - The government of Xinjiang reports that a "terrorist attack" took place yesterday afternoon to the south of the region in Karakax county, killing five people.

    A car with three assailants penetrated into the courtyard of the building that houses the local Communist Party offices, crashing into the building. According to the official account, the three also triggered the fuse of a homemade bomb. The police killed three attackers; an employee and a security guard also died in the clash; three others were injured.

    For decades Muslim-majority Xinjiang, has been an area of ​​tension between the Turkic Uighur population and Chinese ethnic Han population. China blames the separatist attempts of the East Turkestan Islamic Movement, accused of being connected to international Islamic terrorism.

    Instead Uighurs accuse Beijing of implementing an ethnic, military, political and economic colonization of the region, pushing the local population to the margins. Fearing infiltration of Islamic radicalism from Afghanistan and Pakistan, China also imposes controls on mosques, religious teaching to young people by curbing their participation in the prayers and even forbidding fasting during the month of Ramadan.

    In 2013, three Uighurs drove a jeep against some pedestrians in Tiananmen Square in Beijing, killing five people, including the attackers themselves.
