11 May 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia
  •    - China
  •    - Hong Kong
  •    - Japan
  •    - Macau
  •    - North Korea
  •    - South Korea
  •    - Taiwan


    • » 05/11/2017, 10.31

    CHINA

    Xinjiang, magnitude earthquake 5.4. Eight deadand 23 injured



    The epicenter in the Kashgar Prefecture, at a depth of 8 km. Damage to buildings. The western mountainous regions of the country is regularly affected by earthquakes. In 2008 more than 80,000 dead or missing in Sichuan.

    Beijing (AsiaNews / Agencies) - The US Geophysical Institute (Usgs) reported that a magnitude 5.4 earthquake struck the Xinjiang region in northwestern China this morning. According to official media, there have been eight deaths and 23 wounded.

    China Earthquake Administration reports that the earthquake occurred at 5:58 in the remote Taxkorgan region, at Kashgar Prefecture, at a depth of 8 km. Xinhua reports that some buildings were seriously damaged.

    The area affected by the earthquake, isolated and sparsely populated, is located near the border with Tajikistan. Xinjiang is a vast region, mostly deserted and largely familiar with telluric shocks. China is regularly affected by earthquakes, particularly in the mountain regions of the western part of the country.

    Sichuan (southwest), one of the country's largest provinces, was hit by a devastating earthquake of magnitude 7.9 in May 2008, causing more than 80,000 deaths and missing.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    China
    xinjiang
    earthquake
    earthquake
    sichuan











    See also

    26/04/2013 CHINA
    Sichuan Earthquake, three minutes of silence for the victims
    The province is preparing to honour the people who died in Sunday's earthquake, with vehicles sounding their sirens at 08.02 (when the first quake hit) followed by silence. Entertainment activities in public places will be halted tomorrow. As death toll climbs towards 200, a survivor is pulled after 72 hours. Controversy surrounds the poor quality of collapsed buildings.

    20/03/2009 CHINA
    Artist opens web site about children killed in Sichuan earthquake
    Almost one year on from May 12th quake the official tally of the school children killed in the disaster has yet to be announced. The architect behind the Olympic stadium launches a site to know their names and an initiative against those responsible for the badly built schools.

    08/05/2009 CHINA
    Sichuan earthquake: government quick at self-congratulation
    Seen from the perspective of the many overcrowded tent cities, the post-earthquake situation appears quite different from that of the government. The authorities claim reconstruction is well underway but have failed so far to say how many homeless there are.

    20/08/2008 CHINA
    China: earthquake leaves thousands homeless in Yunnan
    A 5.3 magnitude quake hit the south western Chinese province this morning. Thousands of homes have been destroyed, but so far there are no official reports of victims. Reconstruction in Sichuan, devastated by an earthquake last May, is off to a slow start.

    24/06/2008 CHINA
    Sichuan quake: 43 officials punished for mismanaging post-quake relief efforts
    Supervision minister confirms punishment, explaining that some of them tried to profit from the tragedy. Deputy finance minister announces cuts in many departments to save money for quake victims.
    Editor's choices
    VATICAN-CHINA
    May 24, 2017: 'China, the Cross is Red', AsiaNews Symposium

    Bernardo Cervellera

    The event will be held to mark the World Day of Prayer for the Church in China. A title with many meanings: the Cross is red from the blood of the martyrs; From attempts to suffocate the faith with state control; Bceause of the contribution of hope that Christianity gives to a population tired of materialism and consumerism that is seeking new moral criteria. The theme is also about the great and unexpected religious rebirth in the country. Guests to include: Card. Pietro Parolin, Msgr. Savio Hon, the sociologist of religions Richard Madsen, the testimonies of Chinese priests and laity.


    ASIA-FRANCE
    Asia welcomes Emmanuel Macron victory



    Xi Jinping hopes for a higher level of "Franco-Chinese strategic collaboration". For the Global Times Macron puts a halt to populism of Donald Trump. For Shinzo Abe this is a "symbolic victory against protectionist moves and introspective closure, and with a mandate for the European Union." Netanyahu: together against Islamist terrorism. From Russia: The country is divided, disillusionment will follow.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.