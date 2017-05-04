|
05/11/2017, 10.31
CHINA
Xinjiang, magnitude earthquake 5.4. Eight deadand 23 injured
The epicenter in the Kashgar Prefecture, at a depth of 8 km. Damage to buildings. The western mountainous regions of the country is regularly affected by earthquakes. In 2008 more than 80,000 dead or missing in Sichuan.
See also
26/04/2013 CHINA
Sichuan Earthquake, three minutes of silence for the victims
The province is preparing to honour the people who died in Sunday's earthquake, with vehicles sounding their sirens at 08.02 (when the first quake hit) followed by silence. Entertainment activities in public places will be halted tomorrow. As death toll climbs towards 200, a survivor is pulled after 72 hours. Controversy surrounds the poor quality of collapsed buildings.
20/03/2009 CHINA
Artist opens web site about children killed in Sichuan earthquake
Almost one year on from May 12th quake the official tally of the school children killed in the disaster has yet to be announced. The architect behind the Olympic stadium launches a site to know their names and an initiative against those responsible for the badly built schools.
08/05/2009 CHINA
Sichuan earthquake: government quick at self-congratulation
Seen from the perspective of the many overcrowded tent cities, the post-earthquake situation appears quite different from that of the government. The authorities claim reconstruction is well underway but have failed so far to say how many homeless there are.
20/08/2008 CHINA
China: earthquake leaves thousands homeless in Yunnan
A 5.3 magnitude quake hit the south western Chinese province this morning. Thousands of homes have been destroyed, but so far there are no official reports of victims. Reconstruction in Sichuan, devastated by an earthquake last May, is off to a slow start.
24/06/2008 CHINA
Sichuan quake: 43 officials punished for mismanaging post-quake relief efforts
Supervision minister confirms punishment, explaining that some of them tried to profit from the tragedy. Deputy finance minister announces cuts in many departments to save money for quake victims.
