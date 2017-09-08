Yangon (AsiaNews / Agencies) – At the center of international criticism of ethnic violence that rages in Rakhine, Myanmar State Councilor Aung San Suu Kyi will not attend the next session of the United Nations General Assembly, scheduled next 20 September in New York, according to Party spokesman Zaw Htay.

The announcement comes after United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, accused Myanmar of conducting "systematic attacks" on Rohingya civilians and suggested that "ethnic cleansing" is underway in the confrontation with the Islamic minority. Myanmar vice president Henry Van Thio will take over the lady's seat and speak at the assembly.

The crisis that has erupted following the counter-offensive of the Burmese security forces to a series of raids conducted by Rohingya militants is the biggest Suu Kyi has faced since becoming the leader of Myanmar last year. At the request of Great Britain and Sweden, the UN Security Council meets today to discuss violence that has led to the exodus of over 350,000 Rohingya in Bangladesh and the displacement of more than 30,000 people among local ethnic groups. In order to ensure that any sanctions are blocked, the Myanmar government is counting on China and Russia, both permanent members of the Council.

Aung San Suu Kyi, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991, has received harsh criticism from the international community for her alleged "silence" in the face of the ongoing humanitarian crisis. However, many analysts argue that tensions are fueled by the influential Burmese army, which intends to reaffirm its power from time to time and undermine the process of national reconciliation undertaken by the Democratic leader.