» 05/05/2017, 15.08
HONG KONG – CHINA
Yao Ming steps in to mark 20th anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover to China
Up to 30,000 police officers will be deployed. New protective tactical suits have been tested. Basketball star Yao Ming will lead an exhibition game at the Hong Kong Coliseum. Many fear controversy.
27/02/2014 HONG KONG - CHINA
As Kevin Lau lies in critical conditions, motives for the attack against him still "unknown"
Two hit men yesterday stabbed Ming Pao's former editor who is now in a "critical condition". Hong Kong authorities slam the attack, which is the latest in a long series involving journalists. Hong Kong's position in the World Press Freedom Index drops considerably.
03/01/2014 HONG KONG
'Occupy Central' chooses Rev Chu Yiu-ming as its new leader
A veteran human rights activist, the Baptist minister is known for helping protesters escape following the massacre in Tiananmen Square. He was chosen because of his many connections with groups who want real democracy for the Territory by 2017.
14/11/2016 10:43:00 HONG KONG-VATICAN
Msgr. Michael Yeung Ming-cheung to suceed Card. John Tong
The announcement made yesterday evening, at the closing ceremony of the Jubilee in the Cathedral. Gratitude to Cardinal John Tong and Joseph Zen, "two large trees under which to enjoy a little 'shade."
02/01/2017 08:59:00 HONG KONG - CHINA
Anti-government march in defense of localist parliamentarians. Beijing warns against "subversion"
Only 9 thousand people take part. 1.43 million Hong Kong dollars collected to pay the legal costs of the pro-democracy deputies at risk of expulsion. China’s representative sets limits to the democratic movement.
21/06/2007 HONG KONG – CHINA
Pro-universal suffrage march to go ahead on July 1
The Hong Kong legislature defeats a motion of support for the July 1 march. People will never the less take to the streets to demand universal suffrage which Beijing had pledged for 2008 but which it has so far failed to deliver.
Books
