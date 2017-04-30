05 May 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia
  •    - China
  •    - Hong Kong
  •    - Japan
  •    - Macau
  •    - North Korea
  •    - South Korea
  •    - Taiwan


    • » 05/05/2017, 15.08

    HONG KONG – CHINA

    Yao Ming steps in to mark 20th anniversary of Hong Kong’s handover to China



    Up to 30,000 police officers will be deployed. New protective tactical suits have been tested. Basketball star Yao Ming will lead an exhibition game at the Hong Kong Coliseum. Many fear controversy.

    Hong Kong (AsiaNews/Agencies) – Tight security and sports will dominate celebrations for the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to mainland China.

    Local authorities plan a massive police deployment because of the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping; however, they also seek to win over young people with the presence of basketball superstar Yao Ming.

    About 10,000 police officers will be deployed on 1 July to ensure security during the celebrations, this according to the South China Morning Post. President Xi Jinping is expected to pay a three-day visit to Hong Kong.

    More than a third of the entire Hong Kong Police Force will be deployed to protect state leaders in what is described by some as the most impressive militarisation of the city since 1997.

    The law enforcement agency is on high alert for any scenario, including terrorist attacks. Intelligence services report moderate threat levels.

    Every precaution will be taken, including snipers on the roof of buildings around the VIP hotel. A apecial unit will provide aerial helicopter protection along the routes of official motorcades.

    Huge plastic ­barriers filled with water will be erected outside buildings to ­prevent car bombs or attacks with vehicles against crowds, as recently recorded elsewhere.

    Next week Hong Kong’s 29,000-strong force is due to mount its largest anti-terror drill. New equipment will be tested, like the 400 new tactical suits designed to protect officers from heat-related injuries and objects thrown at them such as bricks. This is to avoid a repeat of the Mong Kok protests of February last year, in which about a hundred officers were injured.

    In addition to security issues, the authorities have decided to launch a charm offensive, especially for young people increasingly disaffected by China’s attitude towards the territory as was evident during the Occupy Central protest campaign.

    Basketball superstar Yao Ming was recruited for this purpose. The former Houston Rockets star confirmed today that he will be in Hong Kong to lead an exhibition game to mark Hong Kong’s handover to China.

    The match, on 30 July at the Hong Kong Coliseum, will feature stars from the National Basketball Association and the Chinese Basketball Association and some local players to spread the message of the handover ‘celebrations’, which is “Together, Progress, Opportunity”.

    However, this poses risks as young people could use it as a protest venue, with a devastating impact for China.  In fact, sporting events have in the past provided Hong Kong localists with an opportunity to show their animosity towards the mainland.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    hong kong
    china
    anniversary
    handover
    occupy central
    young people
    mong kok
    yao ming











    See also

    27/02/2014 HONG KONG - CHINA
    As Kevin Lau lies in critical conditions, motives for the attack against him still "unknown"
    Two hit men yesterday stabbed Ming Pao's former editor who is now in a "critical condition". Hong Kong authorities slam the attack, which is the latest in a long series involving journalists. Hong Kong's position in the World Press Freedom Index drops considerably.

    03/01/2014 HONG KONG
    'Occupy Central' chooses Rev Chu Yiu-ming as its new leader
    A veteran human rights activist, the Baptist minister is known for helping protesters escape following the massacre in Tiananmen Square. He was chosen because of his many connections with groups who want real democracy for the Territory by 2017.

    14/11/2016 10:43:00 HONG KONG-VATICAN
    Msgr. Michael Yeung Ming-cheung to suceed Card. John Tong

    The announcement made yesterday evening, at the closing ceremony of the Jubilee in the Cathedral. Gratitude to Cardinal John Tong and Joseph Zen, "two large trees under which to enjoy a little 'shade."


     



    02/01/2017 08:59:00 HONG KONG - CHINA
    Anti-government march in defense of localist parliamentarians. Beijing warns against "subversion"

    Only 9 thousand people take part. 1.43 million Hong Kong dollars collected to pay the legal costs of the pro-democracy deputies at risk of expulsion. China’s representative sets limits to the democratic movement.



    21/06/2007 HONG KONG – CHINA
    Pro-universal suffrage march to go ahead on July 1
    The Hong Kong legislature defeats a motion of support for the July 1 march. People will never the less take to the streets to demand universal suffrage which Beijing had pledged for 2008 but which it has so far failed to deliver.
    Editor's choices
    EGYPT – VATICAN
    Pope in Egypt: Egypt called to condemn violence and poverty in the Middle East



    In his address to Egyptian authorities, Francis stressed Egypt’s role and responsibility in the future of the region. "In the fragile and complex situation of today’s world, which I have described as ‘a world war being fought piecemeal’, it needs to be clearly stated that no civilized society can be built without repudiating every ideology of evil, violence and extremism that presumes to suppress others and to annihilate diversity by manipulating and profaning the Sacred Name of God.”


    ISLAM – VATICAN – EGYPT
    A Muslim writes to the pope: Dear Pope Francis . . .

    Kamel Abderrahmani

    He admires the charity shown by the pontiff towards Syrian Muslim refugees, and his push in favour of love and against hatred. Islamic scholars are not like this, he says, they do not denounce Daesh’s hatred and do nothing for Christians. He calls on the pontiff to press President to Sisi and Al Azhar to reform Islam. Without this Al Azhar risks being the academy of world fundamentalism. Here is the letter from our friend and collaborator Kamel Abderrahmani.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.