Hong Kong (AsiaNews/Agencies) – Tight security and sports will dominate celebrations for the 20th anniversary of Hong Kong's handover to mainland China.

Local authorities plan a massive police deployment because of the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping; however, they also seek to win over young people with the presence of basketball superstar Yao Ming.

About 10,000 police officers will be deployed on 1 July to ensure security during the celebrations, this according to the South China Morning Post. President Xi Jinping is expected to pay a three-day visit to Hong Kong.

More than a third of the entire Hong Kong Police Force will be deployed to protect state leaders in what is described by some as the most impressive militarisation of the city since 1997.

The law enforcement agency is on high alert for any scenario, including terrorist attacks. Intelligence services report moderate threat levels.

Every precaution will be taken, including snipers on the roof of buildings around the VIP hotel. A apecial unit will provide aerial helicopter protection along the routes of official motorcades.

Huge plastic ­barriers filled with water will be erected outside buildings to ­prevent car bombs or attacks with vehicles against crowds, as recently recorded elsewhere.

Next week Hong Kong’s 29,000-strong force is due to mount its largest anti-terror drill. New equipment will be tested, like the 400 new tactical suits designed to protect officers from heat-related injuries and objects thrown at them such as bricks. This is to avoid a repeat of the Mong Kok protests of February last year, in which about a hundred officers were injured.

In addition to security issues, the authorities have decided to launch a charm offensive, especially for young people increasingly disaffected by China’s attitude towards the territory as was evident during the Occupy Central protest campaign.

Basketball superstar Yao Ming was recruited for this purpose. The former Houston Rockets star confirmed today that he will be in Hong Kong to lead an exhibition game to mark Hong Kong’s handover to China.

The match, on 30 July at the Hong Kong Coliseum, will feature stars from the National Basketball Association and the Chinese Basketball Association and some local players to spread the message of the handover ‘celebrations’, which is “Together, Progress, Opportunity”.

However, this poses risks as young people could use it as a protest venue, with a devastating impact for China. In fact, sporting events have in the past provided Hong Kong localists with an opportunity to show their animosity towards the mainland.