» 11/10/2017, 16.21
PHILIPPINES
Santosh Digal
Young Catholics: Church supporting Filipino youth
The country faces numerous social problems, from human trafficking to teen pregnancies. In this context, young people seek the guidance of the Church. Some programmes educate them in spirituality and their faith.
|
|
Books
