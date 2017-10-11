10 November 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  •    - Brunei
  •    - Cambodia
  •    - East Timor
  •    - Indonesia
  •    - Laos
  •    - Malaysia
  •    - Myanmar
  •    - Philippines
  •    - Singapore
  •    - Thailand
  •    - Vietnam
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 11/10/2017, 16.21

    PHILIPPINES

    Young Catholics: Church supporting Filipino youth

    Santosh Digal

    The country faces numerous social problems, from human trafficking to teen pregnancies. In this context, young people seek the guidance of the Church. Some programmes educate them in spirituality and their faith.

    Manila (AsiaNews) – The Catholic Church accompanies and guides young people in the realisation of their hopes and aspirations, two catholic youth leaders told AsiaNews.

    Young people in the Philippines face many social problems and challenges, such human trafficking, teen pregnancy, drug and substance abuse, poverty, crime, lack of employment, and family disintegration.

    People aged 15 and 24 make up 19.17 per cent of the total population. One of the main problems they face is the high rate of teen pregnancy, especially among the poor.

    According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), two thirds of Filipinas who give birth before the age of 20 are part of the lower classes.

    The growing incidence of pregnancies among teenagers has also resulted in a higher number of abortions.

    According to the Population Institute of the University of the Philippines, more than 46 per cent of pregnant teenage women resort to abortion which is against Filipino law.

    Even the emigration of ten million Filipinos (10 per cent of populations) comes with a social cost. Although their annual remittances exceed US$ 26 billion, they are forced to leave their children alone back home.

    In this context, the new generation is anxiously looking for Church guidance in order to create for themselves a peaceful life for a better country.

    Joshua Jean P. Jamolin, a 21-year-old Catholic, strongly believes that with faith in God and strong affiliation with the Church, the country’s youth can hope for a better, safer and more secure life for themselves and for the country.

    “The government, civil society groups, and Churches are to accompany and embrace youth to improve their education coupled with solid human and spiritual values," Jamolin said.

    "We need to hope for the better today,” he added. “Our parents and Church authorities, besides the government, are doing their best to help us. It all depends on how we take and accept these programmes and take advantage of them".

    One of these programmes is National Youth Day (NYD) which began on 6 November and ended today. The Episcopal Commission on Youth of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines organised it in the Archdiocese of Zamboanga, in the south of the country.

    ‘The Mighty One has done great things for me, and holy is his name’ (Luke 1:49) was the theme of NYD, which included spiritual activities, Marian devotion, dialogue with laypeople, youth, Church leaders and government officials to inspire and enrich youth.

    Jamolin was one of the 3,000 students who attended the gathering, one of 24 from the diocese of Cubao (near Manila). “I was inspired to share, learn and interact with youth from different parts of the country,” he said.

    For Roy Bryan Sigga, 21, another young man attending the NYD, the mission of the Church in the Philippines is to help young people live a dignified life and experience Christian joy.

    Sigga said that his country is confronted with various social issues, which are being addressed by the government, whilst the Catholic Church is educating young people through spiritual programmes.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    philippines
    catholic church
    youth
    teen pregnancies
    abortion
    drugs
    human trafficking











    See also

    21/04/2015 UN-EU
    UN: 800 dead in the worst Mediterranean migrant tragedy
    The ship that sank came from Egypt and made a stop in Tripoli (Libya) to load new passengers. The refugees were from Mali, Gambia, Senegal, Somalia, Eritrea, Bangladesh and Syria. A boat sinks near the coast of Rhodes, with 80 survivors. The EU seeks solution to stop human trafficking. In 2014 more than 170 thousand people reached Italy.

    04/06/2014 BANGLADESH
    Poverty and illiteracy are the leading causes of child trafficking in Bangladesh
    National and international NGOs describe the situation of human trafficking at a workshop. In most cases, the victims end up in prostitution, or are used in organ trafficking.

    08/03/2017 15:23:00 NEPAL
    Kathmandu: Catholic activists slam the trafficking of enslaved women

    The victims are sold for organs or as sex slaves for militant Islamists. Women from Nepal’s Tamang, Rai Thakuri ethnic groups are particularly at risk because of their "fair and beautiful" skin. The government's work is affected by the problem’s links to organised crime. Various women’s groups organised activities and events to mark the day.



    14/06/2016 17:44:00 INDONESIA
    Jakarta ready to execute 48 drug traffickers

    In mid-July, after Ramadan, 18 death row inmates will be executed. Another 30 are set for early 2017. More and more young people are getting addicted to drugs. About 104,000 have died so far. Currently, 50 people die from overdose every day. The Indonesian Church is involved in rehab work, but lacks the facilities.



    04/06/2016 14:52:00 THAILAND
    Three Tiger Tempe Buddhist monks arrested

    Police remove 137 tigers from the temple after discovering the corpses of 40 cubs in a freezer. The temple vet said that animal corpses were frozen as evidence that the animals had died of natural causes and were not for sale on the black market. Police seized various animal skins, ten teeth and hundreds of amulets made from several body parts. The temple was a popular holiday destination.
    Editor's choices
    VATICAN - ITALY
    Pope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'



    Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."


    SYRIA-VATICAN
    Nuncio to Damascus: 'Open hospitals', Catholics on frontline of healthcare emergency



    Catholic and Caritas hospitals open for injured and ill, Christians and Muslims. Appeal for support for those who can not pay for medical care. Solidarity of Pope Francis. Difficulties for the civilian population, with rising prices and widespread disillusionment. Turbulent climate, with rocket launches and mortar fire still widespread.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.