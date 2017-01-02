|
ISRAEL - PALESTINE
Young Palestinian who killed four soldiers Islamic State "sympathizer"
According to the Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu "all elements" show that the 28-year old Fadi Qunbar was a supporter of the jihadist movement. But there is no evidence to support this thesis. Yesterday he drove a truck into a group of Israeli soldiers; four soldiers dead, 17 others were injured.
|
|
