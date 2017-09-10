|
» 10/09/2017, 09.50
RUSSIA
Vladimir Rozanskij
Young people’s bitter gift for Putin's birthday
Opposition groups moved and organized even without their leader, Alexsej Naval'nyj, in prison since October 2. Putin - in power for 20 years - has not yet confirmed his candidacy in upcoming presidential vote but it is feared that he will be elected by a large majority for another 6 years. An expiring regime. The strange benevolence of the Moscow police.
Books
