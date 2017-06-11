06 November 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 11/06/2017, 14.49

    CHINA – VATICAN

    Zhengding massacre: foreign missionaries die to defend Chinese women and girls

    Wang Zhicheng

    A Dutch bishop and eight Austrian, French, and Polish missionaries were killed by the Japanese army for defending hundreds of Chinese women and girls in their church. For Zhuo Xinping, head of the Institute of World Religions, Catholics shared the destiny of the Chinese.

    Beijing (AsiaNews) – A conference was held on 25 October in the Chinese capital to mark the 80th anniversary of the Zhengding Church Massacre when foreign missionaries were killed by the Japanese army trying to protect lives to hundreds of Chinese women and girls, the China Christian Daily reported recently.

    The event took place on 9 October 1937, during Japan’s occupation of China, a few months before the Nanjing Massacre, when more than 300,000 Chinese were killed.

    Dutch Bishop Frans Schraven (1873-1937) and eight other Austrian, French, and Polish missionaries were killed trying to defend hundreds of Chinese women and girls to whom they had offered protection in their church.

    The little-known story came to light thanks to the research of Professor Li Chen, which was followed up by others.

    The conference took place at the Institute of World Religions (IWR) of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in Beijing, and was co-sponsored by the Hebei Faith Cultural Society (HFCS).

    Mgr Joseph Ma Yinglin, head of the Council of Catholic Bishops (not recognised by the Holy See), and Prof Zhuo Xinping, director of the Institute of World Religions, took part in the conference.

    According to HFCS director Fr Zhang Shijiang, soldiers from northern Korea and ethnic Manchus (Mongolian) enrolled in the Japanese army carried out the massacre.

    Prof Zhuo noted that this incident shows how Catholics shared the same outlook and fate of the Chinese people, based on Catholic’s sense of brotherhood and love towards the population.

    Fr Zhao Jianmin, of the Archdiocese of Beijing, agrees. The event was a sign of brotherhood through sacrifice.

    The conference seems to fit with President Xi Jinping's recent call to "sinicise" religions, making them closer to Chinese culture and directed at the development of the Chinese people.

    In any case, the research shows a side of the work of foreign missionaries in China that is far too often forgotten.

    Officially, Chinese media tend to relegate the role of foreign missionaries and their work to marginal support for China's foreign enemies.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    china
    vatican
    beijing
    nanking
    zhengding
    massacre
    missionaries
    frans schraven
    Japanese occupation











    See also

    30/03/2005 lebanon - syria
    Dozens of Lebanese political prisoners still held in Syrian jails


    08/02/2005 ISRAEL  PALESTINE  HOLY LAND
    Sharm el-Sheikh summit, a positive and encouraging step, says Nuncio in Jerusalem
    Mgr Sambi recalls the Pope's prayers for peace in the Middle East. His sufferings are offered as a blessing for the two peoples.

    08/09/2015 TIBET – CHINA
    Lhasa under tight controls to mark 50 years of Communist rule, but nothing to celebrate for exiled Tibetan PM
    A military parade and fireworks mark 50 years of the Beijing-controlled autonomous region. For Tibet’s exiled prime minister, this has brought stifling controls and no freedom to Tibetans.

    05/06/2013 CAMBODIA
    Thousands of garment workers in the streets to demand the release of fellow workers
    Eight people have been detained for days without charges. Employees at a company that makes footwear for Nike demonstrate for higher wages and better working conditions. Sources tell AsiaNews that protests are on the rise, as dissatisfaction becomes more "evident and widespread."

    14/03/2005 Lebanon
    Cardinal Sfeir: full sovereignty for Beirut, but demonstrations are worrisome

    The Patriarch leaves today for the US, while yesterday Syria announced plans to pullout by April and while opposition groups count on leading a million demonstrators.
    Editor's choices
    VATICAN - ITALY
    Pope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'



    Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."


    SYRIA-VATICAN
    Nuncio to Damascus: 'Open hospitals', Catholics on frontline of healthcare emergency



    Catholic and Caritas hospitals open for injured and ill, Christians and Muslims. Appeal for support for those who can not pay for medical care. Solidarity of Pope Francis. Difficulties for the civilian population, with rising prices and widespread disillusionment. Turbulent climate, with rocket launches and mortar fire still widespread.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.