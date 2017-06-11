|
|
» 11/06/2017, 14.49
CHINA – VATICAN
Wang Zhicheng
Zhengding massacre: foreign missionaries die to defend Chinese women and girls
A Dutch bishop and eight Austrian, French, and Polish missionaries were killed by the Japanese army for defending hundreds of Chinese women and girls in their church. For Zhuo Xinping, head of the Institute of World Religions, Catholics shared the destiny of the Chinese.
|
|
