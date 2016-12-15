22 December 2016
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 12/16/2016, 18.20

    马来西亚

    马来西亚的将临期努力为老人和病人服务

    George Packiasamy

    乔治∙帕基亚萨米神父是圣若瑟堂本堂司铎，他讲述了堂区筹备圣诞的情景。访问病人、老人，那些无法走出家门的人。“教会总是特别关注弱势群体”。耶稣的降生让人们看到了他人的需要

    吉隆坡（亚洲新闻）—乔治∙帕基亚萨米神父是马来西亚首都吉隆坡总主教区圣若瑟堂的本堂司铎。他给我们讲述了堂区筹备圣诞的情景：访问病人、老人，那些无法走出家门的人。他说，“教会总是特别关注弱势群体”。将临期是聆听孤独者的时刻、聆听被排斥者的痛苦的时刻，“让他们感受到天主慈悲和天主之爱”。耶稣的降生让人们看到了他人的需要。

                乔治∙帕基亚萨米神父见证全文如下：

    Every time during the season of Lent and Advent, we the Catholic priests take the opportunity to visit the home-bound or the sick members of our respective parishes. As usual, in this season of Advent as we prepare for the coming of Christ, I had the privilege of visiting our home-bound and sick parishioners living in Sri Gombak and Sentul.

    I received a total of 69 names of elderly and sick people who during this time of Advent need the blessings and prayers of the priest. It is a time for me to meet them as I administer the Sacraments of Holy Anointing, Holy Communion and Penance. My visits to the home-bound and the sick, either at home or in hospital or at the old folks’ home, is a sign of the support and concern of the Church as a whole.

    These members of our parish who are unable to get out of their homes due to their age or illness need our companionship, our visits and our time to engage in conversation with them. We priests are called to care for the elderly and the sick in order to bring comfort and show our concern for their physical and spiritual welfare through our prayers and our presence. It is also a time for us to listen to their feelings of loneliness, depression and rejection.

    “Is anyone among you suffering? Is anyone among you sick? Let him call for the elders of the church, and let them pray over him or her, anointing him or her with oil in the name of the Lord. The prayer of faith will save the one who is sick, and the Lord will raise him or her up, and if he or she has committed sins, he or she will be forgiven,” (James 5:13-15). St James emphasises that the Church has always cared for her sick and the dying and always rejoices with the gifts of healing and forgiveness.

    Many of us in our daily lives deal with the care of family members and friends who have some sort of illness or injury, who are elderly or in a dying stage. As Christians and as family members we should always be in contact with our doctors and our priests and the Extraordinary Ministers of Holy Communion (EMHC) so that these elderly and sick members may have our immediate, spiritual and physical assistance in their time of need. We can help them to experience God’s compassionate love and mercy as we serve their needs.

    Next Sunday, 18 December 2016, we shall be celebrating our ‘2016 Christmas Get Together’. I invite our BEC (Basic Ecclesial Community) leaders and family members to not overlook our elderly parents, sick, lonely, grieving and marginalised members in our BECs and families. It will be more rewarding if we could bring them for this occasion so that they may experience the sharing of Christmas joy and love with one another. Let’s remember these elderly, sick and dying members of our parish in a special way as we celebrate this year’s Christmas Get Together. May Jesus be born in the depths of our heart this Christmas!
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    马来西亚的将临期努力为老人和病人服务
    马来西亚











    另见

    12/04/2014 越南
    北部裴朱教区四旬期加强祈祷，关怀教内外贫苦居民
    越南北部裴朱教区在四旬期，进行多项服务帮助区内教内外的穷困居民。一位年轻母亲感谢教会，在她患重病期间给她关怀照顾；75岁的无神论女子，多谢教会给她的支持。天主教徒学生参加朝圣避静，为复活节准备心灵。

    09/05/2006 越南 ? 美国
    越南同美国谈判以期加入世贸组织
    华盛顿要求越南在法律上做到最大程度符合世界贸易组织的要求；河内有意在二OO六年加入世贸
    Editor's choices
    中国 –梵蒂冈
    陈枢机：彭定康的巴掌和中国非法祝圣及天主教大会给教宗的巴掌

    Card. Joseph Zen Ze-kiun

    香港教区退休主教陈日君枢机抱怨圣座对中国成都和西昌发生的非法主教参与主教祝圣仪式保持沉默。还有即将在月底召开的全国天主教代表大会是给教宗的“巴掌”。“东方政策”失败了。“面对坏事……拒绝我们的合作”


    中国 - 梵蒂冈
    天主教代表大会和梵蒂冈的沉默

    Bernardo Cervellera

    被喻为统治中国天主教“最高机构”的中国天主教代表大会将于十二月二十六日至三十日举行。教宗本笃十六世指其“与天主教教义无法调和”。其职能是：阐明教会是国家（和党）的“财产”、让教友日益分裂。以往实例。二O一O年，许多主教被警方绑架强迫参加大会。官方和地下教会教友呼吁教宗就天主教代表大会和非法主教参加主教祝圣问题表态。全世界天主教徒都应该要求中国政府尊重其公民的尊严与宗教权力


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.