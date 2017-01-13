|
|
» 01/20/2017, 16.45
VIETNAM
Mac Lam
Hanoi cracks down on protests commemorating soldiers who fell on Paracel Islands
The authorities arrest and attack protests in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and Nghe An province. Young Christians were among the protesters. China and Vietnam say they will seek a settlement to ease tensions in the South China Sea.
|
|
Books
