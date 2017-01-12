|
CHINA – UNITED STATES
Jack Ma: No trade wars between China and the United States, give Trump some time
For the head of Alibaba, the new US president is "open minded" and is "listening." For some, his "populist style" and "protectionism" are a source of concern. The US spent globalisation money in wars. Ma’s proposal for small and medium-sized US companies selling on Alibaba could create a million jobs.
