19 January 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia

    • mediazioni e arbitrati, risoluzione alternativa delle controversie e servizi di mediazione e arbitrato

    » 01/19/2017, 13.46

    CHINA – UNITED STATES

    Jack Ma: No trade wars between China and the United States, give Trump some time



    For the head of Alibaba, the new US president is "open minded" and is "listening." For some, his "populist style" and "protectionism" are a source of concern. The US spent globalisation money in wars. Ma’s proposal for small and medium-sized US companies selling on Alibaba could create a million jobs.

    Davos (AsiaNews/Agencies) – Jack Ma, executive chairman of Alibaba, China’s big e-commerce company, is convinced that there will be no trade war between China and the United States despite some of Donald Trump's statements during the US presidential campaign.

    With respect to the US president-elect, who takes office tomorrow, he said to “Give Trump some time" since “He’s open minded” and “listening."

    Speaking before a panel at the meeting of business and political leaders in Davos, Ma said that “China and (the) US will never have a trade war”.

    During the election campaign Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Chinese products that affect US jobs and has accused China of being a "currency manipulator", i.e. keeping the value of the yuan low to improve the competitiveness of Chinese exports in world markets.

    Trump also said that he did not feel bound by the One-China policy, and provoked Beijing’s ire by speaking on the phone with Taiwanese President Tsai Ying-wen.

    Recently, experts and analysts have expressed concerns about Trump’s "populist style" and "protectionism", which may undermine free trade.

    Even Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke in defence of globalisation at the opening of the Davos Forum. China's economy is heavily depended on exports to the West, especially the United States.

    Imposing tariffs on China's products could deal a heavy blow to the country's industries.

    Jack Ma pointed out that the problem is not globalisation, from which the US made "tonnes of money", but the way in which the money was spent, without spreading the wealth in society.

    “In the past 30 years, America has had 13 wars at a cost of US.2 trillion,” he said.

    “What if they had spent part of that money on building up their infrastructure, helping white-collar and blue-collar workers?”

    Last week Ma met Trump (picture 2) offering to help small and medium-sized US companies sell their products via Alibaba.

    According to Ma this could create about a million jobs in the United States.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    china
    united states
    economy
    donald trump
    jack ma
    alibaba
    davos forum
    xi jinping











    See also

    22/11/2016 09:51:00 ASIA-USA
    Trump wants the US out of the TPP. Space for China, defender of free trade

    The newly-elected president reiterates his defense for the American economy. The fears of Asian economies, that have boomed thanks to exports to the US. At the APEC gathering China offers itself as the new center for continental economy. But there are countries which fear its supremacy.

     



    26/07/2016 16:38:00 CHINA
    General Guo Boxiong gets life for corruption

    A former vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission and Politburo member, the senior officer used his influence to get promotions and took bribes. However, many believe his real crime was his loyalty to former president Jiang Zemin, not current leader Xi Jinping, and maintaining close ties with him even after he left office.



    29/01/2016 10:12:00 CHINA
    Guangzhou: three dissidents convicted in a "defiant message from the Xi government”

    The Chinese Human Rights Defender group slams the verdict against lawyer Tang Jingling and activists Xinting Yuan and Wang Qingying who exercised “their basic human rights”. The United Nations had requested their release of more than a year ago. The prisoners were subjected to physical and psychological torture during their 20-month pre-trial detention.



    03/09/2015 CHINA
    Beijing parade as a display of Xi Jinping’s power
    The impressive military exercise shows off China’s power but also and especially that of Xi Jinping who is president, party secretary and head of the Central Military Commission. In a sign of praise and in a renewed show of political unity, all of his predecessors are present. Some foreign heads of state and government attend the event as well. Despite purges and cuts (300,000 troops) to the military, the People’s Liberation Army Liberation remains loyal and ready to protect the peace.

    16/03/2015 CHINA
    Xu Caihou, former general accused of corruption dies of cancer. Doubts over date of death
    The news made public yesterday at midnight, at the end of the National Assembly. Xu was accused of having pocketed tens of millions of yuan in bribes. He was seriously ill for a year. He is one of the high ranking victims Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption campaign. Xu Caihou was a strong ally of former President Jiang Zemin.
    Editor's choices
    CHINA – VATICAN
    Old guard and illegitimate bishops dominate the new Catholic Assembly

    Elizabeth Li

    Ma Yinglin and Fang Xingyao are re-elected presidents of the Bishops Council and the Patriotic Association, respectively. The principles of independence, autonomy, self-management and sinicisation are extolled. There is no "positive signal" as hoped by the Vatican.


    CHINA - VATICAN
    Assembly of Chinese Catholic Representatives extolls "independence and autonomy"

    Bernardo Cervellera

    59 bishops present at assembly, as well as the state administration for religious affairs director and members of the United Front. Future changes in the leadership of the Council of Bishops and the Patriotic Association. Extolling of autonomy (from the Holy See), a non-positive sign. The Global Times reiterates preconditions for dialogue. A state church. The criticism of Card. Joseph Zen and Hong Kong’s Justice and Peace. One Catholic: This assembly is a slap in the face to the Vatican.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.