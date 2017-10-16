|
ASIA – CHINA
About a billion people are invisible, one third of them children
In China at least 60 million children have not been registered out of fear of the fines imposed by population control authorities. Non-registration does not allow children to attend school or receive social services. Unregistered people can become victim of human trafficking and organised crime.
