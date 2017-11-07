|
|
» 11/13/2017, 13.39
PAKISTAN
Kamran Chaudhry
Archbishop Joseph Arshad is the new president of the Bishops' Conference
The most urgent goal is the training of catechists, who are the vanguard of the mission of evangelisation. The Bishops’ Conference declares the ‘Year of the Eucharist’ for spiritual growth and inner renewal to serve and pray for Pakistan.
See also
30/10/2006 THAILAND
Catholics and Buddhists together against the legalisation of abortion
For Cardinal Kitbunchu, it is tragic that mothers should want an abortion. Buddhist monk explains there is no need to kill; all that is needed is to provide help. Some Thai NGOs have proposed legalising abortion, which they say is a women's issue, not a moral issue.
06/07/2005 JORDAN
International Islamic Conference says no to fundamentalism
The conference held in Jordan wants to promote "a climate of dialogue that is just, fair, peaceful and lasting, that can resolve conflicts and neutralise religious fundamentalism.".
19/01/2011 CHINA – HONG KONG
Christian clergymen arrested to stop him from attending conference in Hong Kong
Wang Yi, a well-know house church leader, was detained at Chengdu airport as he was boarding a plane bound for Hong Kong, where he was scheduled to speak at an Evangelical conference. Tens of millions of Christians practice their faith underground to avoid state-sponsored persecution.
26/03/2007 THAILAND
Thai Church seeking greater ties among tribal groups in Thailand’s hill country
A recent conference organised by the Thai Bishops’ Conference focused on strengthening ties, networking and increasing awareness of legal rights by tribal groups. But wider society can also learn from them how to better protect natural resources.
06/02/2014 JAPAN
Tokyo: Day for Consecrated Life celebrated for the first time
Men and women religious in Japan remember the pope's call to "awaken the world". The nuncio thanks them for their commitment to the victims of the great earthquake and tsunami of 2011. He also invites them to go "global" as witnesses of the truth, justice and solidarity.
|
Editor's choices
HONG KONG - CHINA - VATICANMass for a deceased underground priest. Card. Zen asks for God ‘s grace to save the Church in China and the Holy See from the 'precipice'
Li Yuan
Fr. Wei Heping, 41, died in mysterious circumstances, his body dumped in a river in Taiyuan (Shanxi). For the police claim he committed suicide. Family members are not allowed to even see the autopsy report. For Card. Zen the Holy See (which "is not necessarily the Pope") seeks a compromise at all costs with the Chinese government, risking "to sell out the faithful Church". Justice and Peace publish a booklet about Fr. Wei, not to forget.
VATICAN - ITALYPope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'
Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."
TOP10
06/11/2017 LEBANON " SAUDI ARABIA
07/11/2017 RUSSIA
Kirill: The Bolshevik Apocalypse caused by the betrayal of intelligentsia
Vladimir Rozanskij
08/11/2017 SAUDI ARABIA " IRAN
11/11/2017 HONG KONG - CHINA - VATICAN
08/11/2017 IRAQ
10/11/2017 HONG KONG - CHINA - VATICAN
Fr. Gaetano Nicosia, the angel of the lepers, has died
Gianni Criveller
10/11/2017 CHINA " VATICAN
06/11/2017 CHINA " VATICAN
08/11/2017 HONG KONG-CHINA
07/11/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
Night of the Devils of Fear: War in the Saudi royal family
Pierre Balanian
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®