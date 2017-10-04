|
|
10/11/2017, 14.52
INDIA
Catholic and Protestant Bishops: We forgive Hindu guru’s false allegations regarding Mother Teresa
Swami Paripoornananda Saraswathi had attacked Calcutta's Saint during a television show. The professor who has debated with him now receives death threats. "The offenses against Mother Teresa have hurt not only Catholics, but people of all religions who regard her as a Saint."
|
|
