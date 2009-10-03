Aree geografiche
02/08/2021, 13.31
CHINA
Send to a friend

Clubhouse audio chat defies Beijing’s censorship

Taboo topics like Taiwan, Hong Kong and Xinjiang are freely discussed. The invitation-only app is available only through foreign IDs. The authorities will likely target it soon. In China, repression continues. Police arrest the girlfriend of Xu Zhiyong, leader of the New Citizens Movement.

Beijing (AsiaNews) – Clubhouse, an invitation-only audio-chat social networking app, is gaining grounds in China.

Chinese netizens can use it to discuss issues deemed taboo by China’s communist regime, such as Taiwan's independence, Hong Kong’s pro-democracy protests, and repression of Muslims Uyghurs in Xinjiang.

Launched last year in the United States by two hi-tech gurus from Silicon Valley, Clubhouse is an audio-chat app that enables users to exchange voice messages with a high level of privacy.

Its chat rooms can only be accessed after receiving an invitation code. Initially, these codes were made available only to American celebrities, but eventually participation was extended to a less “elitist” audience.

Thanks to the recent entry of Elon Musk, founder of Tesla electric cars, the app received a boom in requests. It is not available in China’s Apple Store, but can be accessed via overseas Apple IDs. Invitation codes can cost up to 330 yuan (US$ 50).

Analysts who have accessed the app to observe its discussions note that they are very free and less confrontational than on other more popular social networks, ostensibly because its users are better educated that average.

Some experts expect Clubhouse's growing success in China will also bring about its demise, as state censorship will soon move against it.

It is inconceivable that the Communist Party of China will allow such a forum of debate, while Facebook, Twitter and Google are banned. One of the most debated issues in its chat rooms is when Beijing will ban it.

Over the past year, the government has stepped up its crackdown on dissent during the coronavirus pandemic. The latest act of abuse took place yesterday, when the authorities arrested Li Qiaochu, the girlfriend of human rights activist Xu Zhiyong. Imprisoned a year ago for “inciting subversion”, the leader of the New Citizens' Movement now faces 11 years in prison for “subversion against state power”.

Friends and acquaintances told Apple Daily that they are convinced Li was arrested for making public the torture suffered in prison by some political prisoners. After her arrest, her partner Xu complained, for example, that prison authorities deprived him of sleep for 10 days.

Send to a friend
Printable version
china
clubhouse
social network
facebook
twitter
google
censorship
repression
democracy
Taiwan
hong kong
xinjiang
uyghurs
communist party
app
CLOSE X
See also
Web giants will not heed, for now, the Hong Kong security law
08/07/2020 15:48
Chinese censorship up, but Green Dam software fails
15/07/2010
Washington: Confucius Institutes abroad are 'propaganda outlets'
14/08/2020 12:13
Uyghur repression: International protest against Beijing's violations erupts
23/07/2020 09:55
In Xinjiang it is a crime to even talk of separatism
03/10/2009


 