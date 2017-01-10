|
PAKISTAN
Kamran Chaudhry
Emeritus Bishop of Multan: his paralysed legs have not stopped him (Video)
Mgr Andrew Francis celebrated 45 years of priesthood. He praised Christians who struggle for their faith. In 1996, he survived an assassination attempt, whilst in 2013, a car accident left him disabled. But for him, “there is no downside in my life."
