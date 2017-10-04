Kuala Lumpur (AsiaNews/Agencies) – The nine Malay Rulers (photo), the highest religious and political authorities of the states of Malaysia, condemn the intolerance in the name of Islam and express concern for national unity and harmony, in the light of the growing incidents of violence in the country.

Among these, in the last few weeks, are the cases of the owners of two laundries, one in Kangar (Perlis State Capital) and one in Muar (Johor), who refused to serve non- Muslims.

Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal Tan Sri Datuk Seri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad yesterday issued a statement stating that “the actions of certain individuals have gone beyond all acceptable standards of decency, putting at risk the harmony that currently exists within the multi-religious and multi-ethnic society.”

The high official also states on behalf of sultans that the harmful implications of such acts are more serious when they are associated or committed in the name of Islam. “the reputation of Islam must not ever be tainted by the divisive actions of certain groups or individuals which may lead to rifts among the citizens,” he said.

Reiterating that unity and harmony among the various communities are the key to ensuring the country's stability, the declaration invites citizens to follow the fundamental principles contained in the Federal Constitution and in the Rukunegara declaration. Made in 1970 in response to serious racial violence, it embodies the national philosophy and collects the five cornerstones of Malaysian pluralism, on the assumption that different religious and ethnic contexts must be respected.