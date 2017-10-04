|
MALAYSIA
Kuala Lumpur, Malay Rulers condemn intolerance in the name of Islam
Owners of two laundries for Muslims only censored. Unity and harmony are key to ensuring the country's stability. Citizens are invited to follow the fundamental principles of the Federal Constitution and the Rukunegara.
See also
28/04/2008 MALAYSIA
Catholic weekly takes government to court over use of the word "Allah"
Tomorrow is the first day in court for the lawsuit charging the federal government with violating freedom of expression and religion. The archdiocese of Kuala Lumpur is suing the authorities after the ban imposed on its newspaper against using the word "Allah". Bishop Pakiam: the law is on our side.
03/08/2017 10:30:00 MALAYSIA
Kuala Lumpur bans book that promotes moderate Islam: 'it's not Islamic'
The authors are a group of former senior public officials and Muslim diplomats. The printing or possession of the book "is likely to affect social order" and "allay the public." Penalty up to three years in prison for those who do not comply with the prohibition. One of the authors: "Intolerance and bigotry must be fought in an intellectual way."
17/01/2017 14:47:00 MALAYSIA
After three years, search for missing MH370 suspended
The Boeing 777 of Malaysia Airlines disappeared on 8 March 2014 with 239 people on board. Relative of missing passenger slams the decision, says “I think there are still something we don't know."
28/04/2005 MALAYSIA
Two Christians arrested for 'proselytising'
Former Premier Mahatir denies a fundamentalist threat exists in the country.
02/04/2008 MALAYSIA
The opposition aligns, while the leadership wobbles
The three opposition parties unite in the "People's Alliance", but Islamic law casts a shadow on the real political unity of the new coalition. Urgent requests for prime minister Abdullah, effectively defeated in the last election, to resign.
|
|
