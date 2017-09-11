|
|
» 09/16/2017, 13.43
INDIA
Nirmala Carvalho
Mumbai celebrates Card. Gracias, 'prophetic voice' and guide of the Indian Church
Celebrations for the 20th anniversary of his episcopal ordination. The cardinal is highly esteemed by religious and political leaders. The relationship of friendship with Mother Teresa and her battles for the marginalized. The Archbishop of Mumbai's commitment to the universal Church.
See also
16/08/2016 11:34:00 INDIA
Card. Gracias: The Church is always an agent of reconciliation and peace in India
On the occasion of the 70th Anniversary of Independence, celebrated yesterday, the Archbishop of Mumbai thanks God for the gifts granted to the Catholic community. The festival falls in the year of the Jubilee and Mother Teresa's canonization, a "special gift" for the whole world. The commitment of Catholics is dedicated to mutual understanding. Condemnation of forced proselytism but a firm request for freedom of religion and conscience.
16/03/2016 13:42:00 INDIA - VATICAN
Card. Gracias: Overjoyed for Mother Teresa, who restored dignity to most marginalized
The archbishop of Mumbai and president of the Latin Rite Bishops' Conference tells AsiaNews: "I am not surprised by the decision to canonize her at the Vatican. The Mother thought that an Indian should belong first of all to the whole world ". Her work has touched the hearts of everyone, and love for her crosses all borders.
26/08/2008 VATICAN – INDIA
Orissa: Vatican expresses solidarity to victims; Indian bishop calls events shameful for the state
The Holy See has called on everyone to rebuild an atmosphere of dialogue and reconciliation. Cardinal Gracias, who chairs the conference of Indian bishops, accuses the government of being too slow in acting and the police of being ineffective. He expresses sorrow for the death of Hindu fundamentalist leader Swami Laxamananda. Violence against nuns and missionaries, who give their life for the social development of the population, is “diabolic”. Mother Teresa’s successor Sister Nirmala Joshi says that one cannot be disciple of Christ without paying the price, on the Cross.
05/09/2017 10:10:00 INDIA
Archbishop D'Souza: Mother Teresa will be the co-patron of Calcutta
Today is the liturgical memory of the Mother of the Poor. Tomorrow, Msgr. Giambattista Diquattro, apostolic nuncio in India and Nepal, will read the decree proclaiming Mother Teresa the second patron of the Archdiocese, after St. Francis Xavier. An interreligious meeting at Mother's Tomb, a witness that was loved by all.
06/09/2004 india
Blessed Teresa's First Feast Widely Celebrated By Her Nuns
|
Editor's choices
CHINA-VATICANNew regulations on religions: Annihilate underground communities, suffocate official communities
Bernardo Cervellera
Few articles added to the draft. Religions viewed not as the "opium" but the "plague" of peoples. Spasmodic control at all levels of political power of official religions. Massive fines for members of unofficial communities. Seizure and closure of "illegal sites" by the State. Expulsions from schools for "proselytism" activities.
CHINA – VATICANMgr Peter Shao Zhumin under guard in a Beijing hospital
Bernardo Cervellera
He underwent an ear operation. He was banned from attending the funeral of an elderly witness to the faith, Fr John Wang, who spent 12 years of in a prison camp. The bishop’s secretary was also taken to prevent him from attending Fr Wang’s funeral.
