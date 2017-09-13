20 September 2017
    09/20/2017, 10.28

    UN - ISRAEL - IRAN

    Netanyahu to the UN: Iranian curtain descends on the Middle East



    Applause for Trump's speech. Criticism of the nuclear agreement. When "the sun sets" on the restrictions, a dark shadow will be cast over the whole Middle East and the world. " He also accused the UN of not being able to distinguish "black and white, right and wrong" when it comes to Israel.

    New York (AsiaNews / Agencies) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promises to fight the "Iranian curtain" that is descending on the Middle East. In the wake of the famous "iron curtain" proclaimed by Winston Churchill in 1946, Netanyahu hurled himself against Iran during his speech to the plenary session of the UN General Assembly.

    After acclaiming the Donald Trump’s denunciation of Iran and North Korea - "No one more decisive, courageous and direct" - Netanyahu accused Tehran of carrying out a " campaign to conquer the Middle East" and of developing ballistic missiles to "threaten the whole world".

    Reiterating his criticism of the 2015 nuclear agreement, the Israeli prime minister announced that when "the sun sets" on restrictions imposed on the Iranian nuclear program, "a dark shadow will fall over the whole Middle East and the world."

    "From the Caspian Sea to the Mediterranean – he continued - from Tehran to Tartus, an Iranian curtain is descending across the Middle East. Those who threaten us with annihilation put themselves in mortal peril. Israel will defend itself with the full force of our arms and the full power of our convictions".

    In his speech, the premier also criticized UN decisions on the Jewish state which unlike - "Israel's enthusiastic supporters" - has difficulty "recognizing that some things are white and black, right and wrong."

    The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), recently said that Iran is respecting the nuclear agreement.
