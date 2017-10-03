|
Geographic areas
|
» 10/10/2017, 10.31
UN – USA – IRAN
Peace Nobel 2017: Iran is complying with the deal, which must be maintained
The plea of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons Director at a press conference at the UN headquarters. Trump should announce his decision soon. Leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee: the risk that nuclear weapons might be used now “greater than it has been for a long time”.
See also
07/08/2015 IRAN
Iran nuclear deal tanks oil prices
Following the inking of the agreement, oil prices drop below US$ 50 a barrel. Tehran is poised to boost output by 500,000 barrels after international sanctions. The US is not too concerned. Rome and Paris plan renew ties with Tehran. Energy demands are slowing as summer ends and China’s economy slows down.
20/09/2017 18:39:00 IRAN – EUROPEAN UNION – UNITED STATES
Iranians favour globalisation and trade with Europe, but fear Trump
Survey confirms increasing optimism among Iranians, a majority of whom believe they children will have a better future than them. For 90 per cent, the presence of foreign companies in the country is positive. The possible scrapping of the nuclear agreement is feared. European intellectuals, diplomats and ex military make an appeal in favour of the deal.
20/04/2017 18:48:00 IRAN – UNITED STATES
Washington accuses Tehran of “ongoing” provocations, jeopardising nuclear deal
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson talks tough on Iran, accusing Tehran of exporting "terrorism and violence". The Islamic Republic is blamed for "destabilising" various Mideast nations and “intensifying multiple conflicts”. Trump orders review of the nuclear deal.
29/12/2015 IRAN - UNITED STATES
Tehran sends Russia 11 tons of enriched uranium
The US Secretary of State John Kerry confirms Irans commitments. Time needed to produce atomic power grows from three to nine months; close to 'breakout time' set by international powers.
22/06/2010 UNITED STATES – IRAN
US military pressure increasing in the Persian Gulf
Some 12 US warships transited through the Suez Canal a few days ago. Three naval squadrons are currently in the region. Forces appear to be in position for a possible attack against Iran’s nuclear sites. Late July and early August could provide a window of opportunity for action. Iran threatens chaos in Saudi Arabia if it is attacked. Economic factors are determining the timing of the crisis.
|
Editor's choices
MYANMARRohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well
Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.
VATICAN - ASIAThe world is in urgent need of the Church's mission
Bernardo Cervellera
October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.
TOP10
05/10/2017 UN - YEMEN - SAUDI ARABIA
06/10/2017 PAKISTAN
04/10/2017 INDIA
04/10/2017 INDIA
06/10/2017 RUSSIA - SAUDI ARABIA
05/10/2017 BANGLADESH " VATICAN
03/10/2017 RUSSIA-UZBEKISTAN-VATICAN
06/10/2017 VATICAN
05/10/2017 VATICAN
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®