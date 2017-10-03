New York (AsiaNews/Agencies) – “We really call on US government to continue to certify and stay in this deal to avoid causing anymore conflict or tension”, said Beatrice Fihn, Director of the Nobel prize winner for Peace, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, yesterday to a press conference at the UN headquarters. “We see no evidence that Iran is not complying with it”, said Finh – Instead, everyone, the IAEA and all the other partners of this deal say that Iran is complying with it”.

Trump, according to whom the Islamic Republic isn’t respecting “the spirit” of the nuclear deal, could be announcing that he doesn’t “certify” that Iran is fulfilling the obligations agreed in 2015. Iran is required to keep a nuclear program exclusively for civil purposes in exchange for a lift on the sanctions. If Trumps denies Iran’s compliance with the deal, the American Congress will have 60 days to decide whether impose further sanctions.

ICAN is an anti-nuclear movement that describes itself as a coalition of grassroots non-government groups in more than 100 nations. Started in Australia, was officially launched in Vienna in 2007. They were given the Nobel prize for Peace last week. In her speech announcing the prize, Berit Reiss-Andersen, the leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said the risk that nuclear weapons might be used was now “greater than it has been for a long time”.