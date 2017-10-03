10 October 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  •    - Bahrain
  •    - Iran
  •    - Iraq
  •    - Israel
  •    - Jordan
  •    - Kuwait
  •    - Lebanon
  •    - Oman
  •    - Palestine
  •    - Qatar
  •    - Saudi Arabia
  •    - Syria
  •    - Turkey
  •    - United Arab Emirates
  •    - Yemen
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 10/10/2017, 10.31

    UN – USA – IRAN

    Peace Nobel 2017: Iran is complying with the deal, which must be maintained



    The plea of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons Director at a press conference at the UN headquarters. Trump should announce his decision soon. Leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee: the risk that nuclear weapons might be used now “greater than it has been for a long time”. 

    New York (AsiaNews/Agencies) – “We really call on US government to continue to certify and stay in this deal to avoid causing anymore conflict or tension”, said Beatrice Fihn, Director of the Nobel prize winner for Peace, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, yesterday to a press conference at the UN headquarters. “We see no evidence that Iran is not complying with it”, said Finh – Instead, everyone, the IAEA and all the other partners of this deal say that Iran is complying with it”.

    Trump, according to whom the Islamic Republic isn’t respecting “the spirit” of the nuclear deal, could be announcing that he doesn’t “certify” that Iran is fulfilling the obligations agreed in 2015. Iran is required to keep a nuclear program exclusively for civil purposes in exchange for a lift on the sanctions.  If Trumps denies Iran’s compliance with the deal, the American Congress will have 60 days to decide whether impose further sanctions.

    ICAN is an anti-nuclear movement that describes itself as a coalition of grassroots non-government groups in more than 100 nations. Started in Australia, was officially launched in Vienna in 2007. They were given the Nobel prize for Peace last week. In her speech announcing the prize, Berit Reiss-Andersen, the leader of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, said the risk that nuclear weapons might be used was now “greater than it has been for a long time”. 
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    iran
    united states
    un
    nobel
    ican
    nuclear deal
    International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons











    See also

    07/08/2015 IRAN
    Iran nuclear deal tanks oil prices
    Following the inking of the agreement, oil prices drop below US$ 50 a barrel. Tehran is poised to boost output by 500,000 barrels after international sanctions. The US is not too concerned. Rome and Paris plan renew ties with Tehran. Energy demands are slowing as summer ends and China’s economy slows down.

    20/09/2017 18:39:00 IRAN – EUROPEAN UNION – UNITED STATES
    Iranians favour globalisation and trade with Europe, but fear Trump

    Survey confirms increasing optimism among Iranians, a majority of whom believe they children will have a better future than them. For 90 per cent, the presence of foreign companies in the country is positive. The possible scrapping of the nuclear agreement is feared. European intellectuals, diplomats and ex military make an appeal in favour of the deal.



    20/04/2017 18:48:00 IRAN – UNITED STATES
    Washington accuses Tehran of “ongoing” provocations, jeopardising nuclear deal

    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson talks tough on Iran, accusing Tehran of exporting "terrorism and violence". The Islamic Republic is blamed for "destabilising" various Mideast nations and “intensifying multiple conflicts”. Trump orders review of the nuclear deal.



    29/12/2015 IRAN - UNITED STATES
    Tehran sends Russia 11 tons of enriched uranium
    The US Secretary of State John Kerry confirms Irans commitments. Time needed to produce atomic power grows from three to nine months; close to 'breakout time' set by international powers.

    22/06/2010 UNITED STATES – IRAN
    US military pressure increasing in the Persian Gulf
    Some 12 US warships transited through the Suez Canal a few days ago. Three naval squadrons are currently in the region. Forces appear to be in position for a possible attack against Iran’s nuclear sites. Late July and early August could provide a window of opportunity for action. Iran threatens chaos in Saudi Arabia if it is attacked. Economic factors are determining the timing of the crisis.
    Editor's choices
    MYANMAR
    Rohingya not only group persecuted in Myanmar, Christian minorities are as well



    Ethnic Kachin, Chin and Naga endure suffering. Religious discrimination is in some cases even institutionalised. Christians are seen as the expression of a foreign religion, outside of the nationalist view. For years the military regime has applied stringent discriminatory measures.


    VATICAN - ASIA
    The world is in urgent need of the Church's mission

    Bernardo Cervellera

    October is a month devoted to awakening the call to mission among Christians. In the world there is indifference or enmity towards God and the Church. Religions are considered the source of all wars. Christianity is the encounter with a Person who changes the life of the believer and places him at the service of the wounds of the world, torn by frustrations and fratricidal wars. The example of the Patriarch of Baghdad and of the President of South Korea.


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.