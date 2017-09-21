|
09/26/2017
PHILIPPINES – VATICAN
Santosh Digal
Pope's initiative to “dispel fear and understand” migration, says Card Tagle
"Share the Journey" seeks to promote a culture of encounter with migrants and refugees. The campaign will run until 2019. More than 160 Caritas members are involved around the world. The ACT Alliance, a coalition of 146 churches and faith-based organisations, supports it. “I hope the global migration and refugee situation will lead the whole world in a corporate examination of consciousness and our value systems," the cardinal said.
