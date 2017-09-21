philippines

Manila (AsiaNews) – Card Luis Antonio Tagle, archbishop of Manila and president of Caritas Internationalis, has called on parishes and Church groups to join Pope Francis’s global migration campaign. The pontiff is set to launch the latter tomorrow.

Titled "Share the Journey," the campaign "aims to promote a culture of encounter in communities where migrants and refugees leave and return to, where they travel through and where they choose to make their homes," the prelate said in a press release.

The campaign will run until 2019 with over 160 Caritas members worldwide organising events and providing opportunities for migrants and host community communities to meet and share their stories.

Tomorrow, kick off in Manila will take place at Adamson University. "Through ‘Share the Journey” we hope to dispel fear and understand why so many people are leaving their homes at this time in history. We also want to inspire communities to build relations with refugees and migrants," said the archbishop of Manila.

"Our campaign gives us an opportunity to remind ourselves and others of certain truths. The Church is called to exercise the hospitality of God towards migrants and refugees. We invite all of your parish, diocesan and national organisations to accompany Pope Francis by launching our global campaign in your countries on this same day," Tagle added.

The event will also be bolstered by support from ACT Alliance, a coalition of 146 churches and faith-based organisations worldwide and several other religious congregations and civil society groups.

"This time of greater interconnection is an invitation to each and every one of us to look at how we can be more united. I hope the global migration and refugee situation will lead the whole world in a corporate examination of consciousness and our value systems," the cardinal explained.