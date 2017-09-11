|
VATICAN
Pope: Always, you must always forgive!
At the Angelus, Pope Francis comments on the parable of the merciful king and the ruthless servant. It is necessary to forgive because "the human being, created in the image of God, is always greater than the evil that he commits." "The heavenly Father is full of love and wants to offer it, but he can not do this if we close our hearts to love for others."
