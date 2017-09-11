17 September 2017
    • » 09/17/2017, 13.06

    VATICAN

    Pope: Always, you must always forgive!



    At the Angelus, Pope Francis comments on the parable of the merciful king and the ruthless servant. It is necessary to forgive because "the human being, created in the image of God, is always greater than the evil that he commits." "The heavenly Father is full of love and wants to offer it, but he can not do this if we close our hearts to love for others."

    Vatican City (AsiaNews) - "Always, you must always forgive!" because "the human being, created in the image of God, is always greater than the evil that he commits": This impassioned phrase was the focus of Pope Francis' reflection before the Angelus with pilgrims in St. Peter's Square. The pontiff began commenting on the Sunday Gospel (Matthew 18, 21-35), in which "Saint Peter asks Jesus:" If my brother commits sins against me, how many times will I have to forgive him? Up to seven times? "(V. 21)".

    The Pope notes "Peter already thought it a lot to forgive the same person seven times; and maybe we already think twice is enough. But Jesus replies: "I do not tell you until seven times, but seventy times seven" (v. 22), that is to say always. Always, you must always forgive! And he confirms this by telling the parable of the merciful king and the ruthless servant in which he shows the inconsistency of the one who was first forgiven and then refuses to forgive. "

    "The king of the parable is a generous man who, moved by compassion, removes a huge debt -" ten thousand talents "- to a servant who begs with him. But the same servant, as soon as he meets another servant like him who owes a hundred denarii - that is, a lot less - behaves in a ruthless way, throwing him into jail. The incoherent attitude of this servant is also ours when we reject the forgiveness of our brothers. While the king of the parable is the image of God who loves us with a love so full of mercy that He embraces us, loves us and forgives us continually."

    "Since our Baptism God has forgiven us, removing from us an insoluble debt: original sin. Then, with unlimited mercy, He forgives us all the faults as soon as we only show a little sign of repentance. When we are tempted to close our heart to those who have offended us and who apologize, remember the words of Heavenly Father to the ruthless servant: "I have removed all that debt because you pleaded with me. Should not you also have mercy on your companion, just as I had pity on you? "(Vv. 32-33). Anyone who has experienced the joy, peace, and inner freedom that comes from being forgiven can be open to the possibility of forgiving in turn. "

    "In the prayer of our Father, Jesus wanted to include the same teaching of this parable. He has directly linked the pardon we ask of God with the forgiveness that we must give to our brothers: "Forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us" (Mt 6:12). The forgiveness of God is the sign of His overwhelming love for each of us; it is the love that leaves us free to distance ourselves, like the prodigal son, but who awaits our return every day; it is the enterprising love of the shepherd for the lost sheep; it is the tenderness that welcomes every sinner who knocks at his door. The heavenly Father is full of love and wants to offer it, but he can not do it if we close our hearts to love for others. "

    "May the Virgin Mary - he concluded - helps us to be more and more aware of the gratuity and greatness of forgiveness received from God, to become merciful as He, the good Father, slow to anger, and great in love.
