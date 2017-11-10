|
VATICAN
Pope: God's kingdom is not ‘a spectacle, the Holy Spirit cultivates it out of sight
The kingdom of God is always "a surprise" because it is "a gift given by the Lord". Jesus explains that "the kingdom of God does not come to attract attention, and no one will say, 'Here it is, or there it is.'" "It's not a show or even worse."
Books
