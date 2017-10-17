|
|
10/24/2017, 13.10
VATICAN
Pope: It’s not enough to be "good Christians", we must try to enter into the mystery of Christ
"Entering into the mystery of Jesus Christ is more, it is letting ourselves go into that abyss of mercy where there are no words: only the embrace of love. The love that led him to death for us. "
|
