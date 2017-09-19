25 September 2017
    • » 09/25/2017, 14.55

    VATICAN

    Pope: Living with hopeful expectation for the "visit" that God makes to every Christian



    The Lord brings "consolation" that "moves you and increases in you the gifts of charity, of faith, of hope." "This is the real consolation. It's not fun - fun is not bad when it's good, we're human, we have to have it - but consolation takes you and the very presence of God feels and recognizes: this is the Lord. "

    Vatican City (AsiaNews) - Living with hopeful expectation for the "visit" that God makes to every Christian, bringing with Him the joy of consolation. This was Pope Francis's exhortation at Mass this morning at Casa Santa Martha, starting from the First Reading which tells of the people of Israel’s liberation from exile.

    Pope Francis said the Lord “visited His people and returned them to Jerusalem.” The word “visited”, he explained, is important in salvation history, because “every act of redemption by God is a visitation.” “When the Lord visits us He gives us joy, that is, He places us in a state of consolation… You have seeded in tears, but now the Lord consoles us and gives us spiritual consolation. Consolation happens not only in a certain moment in time but is a state in the spiritual life of every Christian. The entire Bible teaches us this.” The Holy Father went on to exhort those present “to wait” for the Lord’s visitation. Some moments are stronger than others, but the Lord “will help us to sense His presence” with spiritual consolation.

    He said the Christian must recognize consolation, because there are false prophets who seem to console us but are, in fact, tricking us. “The Lord’s consolation moves you and makes you increase in charity, love, and hope, also making you weep for your sins. When we observe Jesus and his Passion, we weep with Jesus… You elevate your soul to the things of Heaven and of God, and your soul is quieted in the peace of God. This is true consolation.”

    In conclusion, Pope Francis reminded all to thank the Lord in prayer, that He may “pass by” to visit us, helping us to go forward, in hope, to carry our Cross. “Conserve these traces of consolation in your memory, just as God’s people remembered its liberation… Wait for consolation, recognize it, and conserve it. And, what remains from this passing moment? Peace, for peace is the highest level of consolation.”

     
