|
|
» 09/25/2017, 14.55
VATICAN
Pope: Living with hopeful expectation for the "visit" that God makes to every Christian
The Lord brings "consolation" that "moves you and increases in you the gifts of charity, of faith, of hope." "This is the real consolation. It's not fun - fun is not bad when it's good, we're human, we have to have it - but consolation takes you and the very presence of God feels and recognizes: this is the Lord. "
See also
12/06/2017 18:18:00 VATICAN
Consolation is not “autonomous”, but a gift from God and service to others
“The experience of consolation, which is a spiritual experience, always needs ‘someone else’ in order to be full: no one can console himself,” Francis said. “[I]f I let the consolation of the Lord enter as a gift it is because I need to be consoled. I am in need: in order to be consoled, one must recognize oneself as being in need of consolation. Only then does the Lord come, console us, and give us the mission to console others.”
15/03/2017 13:55:00 VATICAN
Pope: Sin of taking work from people is "very serious”
"This work gives us dignity, and those in charge of people, leaders, have an obligation to do everything possible so that every man and every woman can work and thus hold their heads high, face others, with dignity". "We are called to love, to love", but we must avoid the risk that our charity is "hypocritical."
08/02/2017 11:39:00 VATICAN
Pope callas for prayers "for our Rohingya brothers and sisters "
They are "tortured, killed, just because they carry on their traditions, their Muslim faith." Christian hope is not only personal, but it has a "Community, ecclesial breath", all are called to pray for one another and invoke the Holy Spirit, to "make us understand that we need not fear that the Lord is near, and takes care of us; and it is He who shapes our communities. "
18/01/2017 13:46:00 VATICAN
Pope: the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity "makes us think about Christ’s love that urges reconciliation"
Francis recalls that the week begins today, he says that "Communion, Reconciliation and Unity are possible. As Christians, we have a responsibility to give this message and we have to bear witness with our lives". "Prayer carries hope and when things are dark more prayer, so there will be even more hope."
04/01/2017 11:37:00 VATICAN
Pope: That prison be a place of rehabilitation and social reintegration
"When someone asks me difficult things like 'why do children suffer' I really do not know how to answer, I just look at the crucifix and watch how God gave His son, this is why we say that God took on our pain”.
|
Editor's choices
ISRAEL – PALESTINENew Vicar of Jerusalem to focus on young people and education, future of peace and hope
Mgr Giacinto-Boulos Marcuzzo stressed the importance of education to ensure the future of new generations. The Church is a sign of "unity" in a context "marked by divisions" and a bridge in interfaith dialogue. The situation has gone from euphoria for peace to resignation over permanent conflict. He appeals to Western Christians to come as pilgrims to the Holy Land.
NEPALAs Dashain starts, mass slaughter of animals sparks protest by Buddhists and animal rights activists
Christopher Sharma
The 15-day event is the most important religious celebration in Nepal. Animal rights activists have gone to Hindu temples to raise awareness among believers. The stench of rotting dead animals fills the areas near the places of worship. Police have been deployed to prevent confrontation.
TOP10
21/09/2017 VATICAN
21/09/2017 HOLY LAND
20/09/2017 SAUDI ARABIA
21/09/2017 VATICAN
19/09/2017 MYANMAR
19/09/2017 IRAQ
22/09/2017 VATICAN
24/09/2017 VATICAN
21/09/2017 IRAQ
21/09/2017 VIETNAM
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®