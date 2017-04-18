|
|
» 04/23/2017, 13.59
VATICAN
Pope: Mercy is a form of knowledge that opens the door of the mind and heart
On the Sunday of Divine Mercy, established by Saint John Paul II, Francis reiterated the importance of the experience of mercy, "the concrete form in which we give visibility to the resurrection of Jesus". He also explained the meaning of Sunday ‘in Albis’, and thanked those who sent him Easter greetings.
See also
11/05/2005 VATICAN
History is not random but in God's hand
23/04/2006 VATICAN
John Paul II, Pope of Divine Mercy, says Benedict XVI
The Pope makes reference to the Sunday John Paul wanted for celebrating the merciful love of Christ. He extends his best wishes for Easter to the Orthodox Churches and prays for Danube flood victims.
04/02/2010 VATICAN
Pope: God's justice is not that of men
In his "Message for Lent”, Benedict XVI highlights how man must overcome the illusion of self" and “ the deep state of closure, which is the origin of injustice" to open himself to the love of God. Jesus "certainly condemns the indifference that even today forces hundreds of millions of human beings to death for lack of food, water and medicine."
11/04/2010 VATICAN
Pope entrusts people of Poland and victims of air disaster to the ‘merciful Lord’
Benedict XVI expresses his ‘profound sorrow’ for the 96 victims of the air disaster, most of the Polish leadership. The hymns of a group of nuns. The memory of Divine Mercy Sunday, desired by John Paul II to mark the canonization of Sr. Maria Faustina Kowalska. Priests familiarise people with "the infinite Mercy," like the Cure d'Ars. On May 2, the pope will travel to Turin for the exhibition of the Shroud.
05/04/2017 17:08:00 INDIA
For the Indian Church, yoga is not needed to experience the divine
The Syro-Malabar Synod of Bishops issued a note for the clergy, saying that yoga is beneficial for the body and the mind, but should not to be confused with spirituality. The practice is compulsory in Indian schools, but is often used to promote “a Hindu lifestyle."
|
Editor's choices
CHINA - VATICANMsgr. Peter Shao Zhumin, bishop of Wenzhou (underground) seized by police
Bernardo Cervellera
Public security will not reveal where he was taken, but allow the faithful to deliver some clothes for their pastor. The bishop will celebrate Easter with his faithful. Pressures on the prelate to adhere to the Patriotic Association. A similar fate to that of Msgr. Guo Xijin. It is also pressure on the Holy See.
CHINA – VATICANUnderground Mindong Bishop Guo Xijin missing for four days
Wang Zhicheng
After being detained at the Religious Affairs Office in Fuan, he was taken to an undisclosed location "to study and learn." Catholics believe that he will be pressured into joining the Patriotic Association. His refusal will likely mean that he won’t be allowed back to his diocese.
TOP10
18/04/2017 PAKISTAN
19/04/2017 MALAYSIA
20/04/2017 PAKISTAN
Pakistan, Asia Bibi's trial could resume in June
Kamran Chaudhry
18/04/2017 MONGOLIA
19/04/2017 EGYPT " TURKEY " VATICAN
20/04/2017 SYRIA
19/04/2017 CHINA - VATICAN
Embrace between Zhan Silu and Ma Daqin: a sign of resurrection?
Shan Ren Shen Fu
18/04/2017 RUSSIA
For Kirill, peace between East and West needs Christians
Vladimir Rozanskij
Newsletter
AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!
AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
News feed
|
Books
2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®