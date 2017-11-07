13 November 2017
AsiaNews.it Twitter AsiaNews.it Facebook
Geographic areas




  • > Africa
  • > Central Asia
  • > Europe
  • > Middle East
  • > Nord America
  • > North Asia
  • > South Asia
  • > South East Asia
  • > South West Asia
  • > Sud America
  • > East Asia


    • » 11/13/2017, 17.19

    INDONESIA

    Religious Freedom: Jakarta recognises indigenous religious beliefs

    Mathias Hariyadi

    The Indonesian Constitution of 1945 says that the state is “based on a belief in the One and Only God”. Indonesians must choose a religion for their identity card. Islam, Catholicism, Protestantism, Hinduism, Buddhism and Confucianism are the only official religions recognised. About 400,000 people claim to belong to religions other than the six official religions. Atheism is not legal in Indonesia and often leads to charges of blasphemy.

    Jakarta (AsiaNews) – Indonesia’s Constitutional Court (Mahkamah Konstitusi) ruled on 7 November that Indonesian identity papers will no longer only identify Indonesians according to recognised religions (Islam, Catholicism, Protestantism, Hinduism, Buddhism, Confucianism). For human rights activists, “This opens a new chapter in religious freedom in Indonesia”. It also will lead to the recognition of native religious beliefs (Penghayatan kepercayaan)

    Until now, the Indonesian state had refused to recognise indigenous beliefs as a religion since they do not have major religious figures nor sacred scriptures. Followers of native spirituality believe in the great power of the universe and show respect for their ancestors. Their religious practices include offering sacrifices as an expression of their respect for ancestors and nature.

    The Indonesian Constitution of 1945 says that the state is “based on a belief in the One and Only God,” and guarantees "all persons the freedom of worship, each according to his/her own religion or belief”.

    However, blasphemy legislation adopted in 1965 protects only the six aforementioned religions, the only ones officially recognised by the state, something further enshrined in other regulations and subsequent laws. Other religions are deemed illegal, heretic, and "strictly forbidden".

    Identity papers (Kartu Tanda Penduduk) include a section in which bearers are required to declare their religious affiliation. Atheism is not legal in Indonesia and often leads to charges of blasphemy.

    According to Bonar Tigor Naipospos, of the Setara Institute, a group that supports religious harmony, Indonesians who refuse to pick a religion on their identity cards have limited access to education, job opportunities and are denied the right to legal marriage.

    Through its chief justice, Arief Hidayat, the Constitutional Court accepted a case filed against the state by followers of indigenous Indonesian faiths. Nggay Mehang Tana, Pagar Demara Sirait, Arnol Purba turned to the court when they were prevented from filling the religious section on their identity card with the word "Penghayatan kepercayaan".

    On Friday, Home Affairs Minister Tanjug Kumolo said that his ministry would comply with the ruling and recognise its provisions in all of the country’s 34 provinces and 405 regencies.

    Nia Sjarifudin, of the Unity in Diversity Alliance, noted that the Court’s historic ruling will also apply to non-indigenous religions like Baha'ism and Judaism.

    Based on the 2000 census, about 400,000 people in Indonesia claim to belong to religions other than the six that are officially recognised. According to the Education Ministry, there are at least 187 kepercayaan (mysticism) currents or schools in the country, 53 in Central Java alone, and 50 in East Java.
    e-mail this to a friend Printable version

    TAGs
    indonesia
    religious
    freedom
    indigenous
    native
    beliefs
    constitutional
    court











    See also



    Editor's choices
    HONG KONG - CHINA - VATICAN
    Mass for a deceased underground priest. Card. Zen asks for God ‘s grace to save the Church in China and the Holy See from the 'precipice'

    Li Yuan

    Fr. Wei Heping, 41, died in mysterious circumstances, his body dumped in a river in Taiyuan (Shanxi). For the police claim he committed suicide. Family members are not allowed to even see the autopsy report. For Card. Zen the Holy See (which "is not necessarily the Pope") seeks a compromise at all costs with the Chinese government, risking "to sell out the faithful Church". Justice and Peace publish a booklet about Fr. Wei, not to forget.


    VATICAN - ITALY
    Pope: No more war, its only fruit is death, 'our self-destruction'



    Marking the Feast of All Souls, Francis celebrated Mass at the American Cemetery in Nettuno. "When so many times in history men think of a war, they are convinced of bringing a new world, they are convinced of making a 'spring'. It ends in a winter, ugly, cruel, with the reign of terror and death."


    AsiaNews IS ALSO A MONTHLY!

    AsiaNews monthly magazine (in Italian) is free.
     

    SUBSCRIBE NOW

    News feed

    Canale RSScanale RSS 

    Add to Google









     

    IRAN 2016 Banner

    2003 © All rights reserved - AsiaNews C.F. e P.Iva: 00889190153 - GLACOM®

    Copyright © 2003 AsiaNews C.F. 00889190153 All rights reserved. Content on this site is made available for personal, non-commercial use only. You may not reproduce, republish, sell or otherwise distribute the content or any modified or altered versions of it without the express written permission of the editor. Photos on AsiaNews.it are largely taken from the internet and thus considered to be in the public domain. Anyone contrary to their publication need only contact the editorial office which will immediately proceed to remove the photos.