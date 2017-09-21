|
Geographic areas
09/27/2017
SAUDI ARABIA
Riyadh lifts ban on women driving
The new law will come into force on June 24th. The ban is the symbol of female repression in the kingdom. The women caught driving were arrested and punished with 10 lashes. The joy of activists and critics of ultra-conservatives. Riyadh aims to promote female access to work, limited by the difficulty of moving.
The project follows the government guidelines to create more job opportunities for women. There will be women-led companies and production lines for the women. Job opportunities for young people.
SYRIACatechist in Aleppo, where faith overwhelms fear and violence
Rania Salouji is a 40-year-old Christian woman. She is married to Grigor and they have two kids, 17 and 14. At the beginning of the war she thought about fleeing but chose to stay. She was anxious for months when her husband was held captive and she is still traumatised by the death of a boy killed by a rocket near the catechism centre. Each day she entrusts her children to Our Lady, reciting the Rosary. We must “live normally, as much as possible”.
CHINAWhat is Xi Jinping thought?
Willy Wo-Lap Lam
At the next Congress, Xi Jinping's thinking will be included in the party's constitution, just like Mao Zedong's was. But this thought seems only to be made of rhetoric, nationalism, and an emphasis on China's greatness. Xi's much-vaunted contribution to Chinese-style communism tends to stop reforms to maintain power in the hands of the party and his own. Mao looked to the future; Xi is trying to hold onto the status quo. Courtesy of the Jamestown Foundation.
Hilarion: Russia and European Christians for the Salvation of the Continent
